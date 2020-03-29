Cork man, 19, arrested for spitting in Garda's face and telling them he had Covid-19

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a young man after he spat at an officer and told them he had coronavirus.
Gardaí were dealing with a domestic incident in Deanrock Estate, Togher, at around 2.30am this morning when the incident happened.
A 19-year-old man was leaving his home and became aggressive with gardaí before he spat at a member in the face and told them he had Covid-19.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he has been charged in connection with the incident.
He is due to appear before a special sitting of Anglesea Street District Court this morning.
Gardaí said their investigation is continuing.
