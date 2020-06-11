News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork Lotto player one number away from €5.4m jackpot

Cork Lotto player one number away from €5.4m jackpot
By Joel Slattery
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 01:16 PM

Somebody in Co Cork came agonisingly close to a life-changing sum of money, falling just one number short of a €5.4m Lotto jackpot win.

The player, who bought the ticket in Mallow, will have to make do with a consolation prize of €45,215.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased yesterday at Foley’s Foodstore, Ballydaheen, Cork Road, a National Lottery spokesperson confirmed.

As the top prize was not won, the Lotto jackpot, will roll-over to an estimated €6m ahead of Saturday’s draw.

Meanwhile, people in Dublin and Galway are sharing €500,000 are having their numbers drawn in the Lotto Plus 2 draw last night.

The Dublin player bought their ticket in Ballymun while the Galway winner bought their ticket online.

"We are asking our players in Dublin, especially those who played in the Ballymun area, to check their tickets very carefully," a National Lottery spokesperson said.

The Galway winner has been notified by email, they added.

READ MORE

Masks must be part of comprehensive strategy - WHO special envoy

More on this topic

Donegal player scoops €500,000 Lotto prizeDonegal player scoops €500,000 Lotto prize

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

National Lottery profits jump by almost €4 million due to increased salesNational Lottery profits jump by almost €4 million due to increased sales

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...

TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Road users urged to be cautious as lifting restrictions brings more trafficRoad users urged to be cautious as lifting restrictions brings more traffic

Four to face trial over alleged abduction and assault of Kevin LunneyFour to face trial over alleged abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney

Animal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fightsAnimal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fights

Hairdressers and beauty salons may open earlier than expectedHairdressers and beauty salons may open earlier than expected


Lifestyle

Weather update: this summer is set to be fresh and cool with shades of pistachio, mint, dried basil and sage. More saturated than white and creams; more grown-up than pretty pastels; consider these summer greens a stylish way of getting your five- a-day.Trend of the Week: Summer Greens - Embrace the salad dasy of summer

David Gray, Hillary Clinton and Steve Bannon all feature in impressive documentaries tonightThursday TV highlights: Other Voices, David Gray and two gripping documentaries

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »