Cork Lotto player one number away from €5.4m jackpot

Somebody in Co Cork came agonisingly close to a life-changing sum of money, falling just one number short of a €5.4m Lotto jackpot win.

The player, who bought the ticket in Mallow, will have to make do with a consolation prize of €45,215.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased yesterday at Foley’s Foodstore, Ballydaheen, Cork Road, a National Lottery spokesperson confirmed.

As the top prize was not won, the Lotto jackpot, will roll-over to an estimated €6m ahead of Saturday’s draw.

Meanwhile, people in Dublin and Galway are sharing €500,000 are having their numbers drawn in the Lotto Plus 2 draw last night.

The Dublin player bought their ticket in Ballymun while the Galway winner bought their ticket online.

"We are asking our players in Dublin, especially those who played in the Ballymun area, to check their tickets very carefully," a National Lottery spokesperson said.

The Galway winner has been notified by email, they added.