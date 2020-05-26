Cork landowner may ban public access to woods after rise in antisocial behaviour

A Cork landowner has said he may be forced to close off public access to walks and woodland on his property because of persistent antisocial behaviour there.

Stephen Forrest, whose family owns farmland in Blarney, Cork, said it is upsetting for him and his family to be in this situation, but that a blanket ban on access is being considered to protect local residents, whose lives are being disrupted by the activity, and to protect his own family from possible legal claims.

“We grew up having great respect for our neighbours. We never fell out with them and we are not going to start now, but this activity is having an impact on them and we are now in the position of having to consider closing off the land to the public, land that’s used and respected by local people, but we have to protect our elderly neighbours and ourselves from a liability perspective,” he said.

Mr Forrest’s family is now liaising closely with senior gardaí on a range of options to tackle the problem, including the installation of more than 3km of new fencing — which could cost several thousand euro — the possible hiring of private security to guard the land at certain times, and a complete ban on public access.

Mr Forrest said their property has always been popular with locals who use the land and wooded area for walks. He said the wooded area has always been used by small groups of young people over the years and there was never any hassle.

But he said the nature of the antisocial activity and the numbers involved in the activity has ramped up significantly in the last three or four years.

He said the increase was noticeable shortly after the introduction of significant improvements to the bus service to Blarney.

“We’re talking about large, organised drinking gatherings now, involving teenagers ranging in age from 13 to 19, as well as young lads on motorbikes, and the lighting of fires,” said Mr Forrest.

“Recently, we had some of the wooden poles in our fencing pulled out and used to fuel the fires.

“We have neighbours living alongside the property and they are suffering from this kind of activity.

“Some of those involved get access to the land over walls and fences and through some of these residences.

“And they are intimidating some of the older people in their homes.

“Gardaí are doing their best. We even have access routes kept open for the gardaí so that they have continual and quick access to our property, whenever they need to respond.

But they are dealing with juveniles in many cases, and when they are brought home by the guards, some of the parents couldn’t care less.

Locals who use the land and woods for walks have helped with clean-ups after some of the parties, said Mr Forrest.

But a recent confrontation between individuals and motorists who were speeding recklessly on tracks on the land, during which members of Mr Forrest’s family were threatened with rocks and stones, and then spat at, has brought the issue to a head.

“I really feel for the gardaí trying to deal with this kind of behaviour but there seems to be no fear amongst those involved, it’s almost as if they’ll get brownie points on social media for getting hassle from the gardaí,” he said.

“Those involved in this need to find other ways of socialising without bringing the gardaí to their door.”