Cork landlords urged to get strict on parties

Residents of Magazine Road & Surrounding Area Residents Association, Cork, observing social distancing last week, as they highlighted concerns about Covid-19 regulations being breached in the area by young people. Picture Denis Minihane.

Gardaí, Cork City Council, and the HSE have called on landlords in Cork’s university precinct to help reinforce public health guidelines and crack down on house parties.

In a joint letter to 40 landlords who own some 200 properties in the area, the three statutory bodies also ask landlords to tell their tenants that such party activity can directly endanger the health of vulnerable people in the community or in their own circle of friends.

It follows a sustained campaign by members of the Magazine Road and Surrounding Area Residents Association, which represents residents living close to University College Cork, who told of house parties in some rented properties over the June bank holiday weekend.

On Wednesday, resident representatives met with senior gardaí to discuss the issue. Also at the meeting were Ann Doherty, chief executive of Cork City Council, and the assistant chief executive Brian Geaney.

The letter, signed by HSE public health specialist Ann Sheehan, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin, and Ms Doherty, says the residents raised “legitimate concerns” over the house parties as gardaí have witnessed up to 30 people gathered together.

Many of these people had travelled from outside the previous 2km and then the 5km limit,” it says. “While these limits are now abolished, there is still a statutory obligation on persons not to gather in any outdoor setting of more than 15 persons or not more than six persons not from the same household in any indoor setting.”

It also says residents are rightly concerned the parties could spread the virus, particularly for elderly and vulnerable people in the area, and asks landlords to help reinforce regulations.