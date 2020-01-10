News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork landlord offers free rent for sex in shocking online ad

Cork landlord offers free rent for sex in shocking online ad
File photo
By Ann Murphy
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 09:50 AM

A flat in Cork city has been offered rent-free online in return for sex twice a week with the landlord.

The property in The Lough area was posted online on Wednesday in a classified advertisement site, run by a foreign registered company.

The advertisement said: "Looking for a female tenant who's into sharing their body twice a week for payment."

The website offers a wide range of advertisements, including property for sale or rent, fashion products, personals, motoring, and job listings.

When contacted by The Echo posing as someone interested in taking up the offer, the advertiser said the property had its own bathroom, central heating and shared kitchen in the main part of the house.

He said: "I expect nothing other than satisfaction twice a week."

He continued that nobody has much money these days and that it is a "good idea, if everyone is an adult".

He added: "Nothing forced and only mutual".

READ MORE

Planning granted for 200-bed co-living development in Dublin

Edel Conlon, the southern regional manager of housing charity Threshold, said: "Threshold would advise not to consider any such arrangement and report the matter to An Garda Siochana."

During the communications, the advertiser later said the property was taken by someone else.

The advertisement comes just months after Solidarity People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger raised an incident in the Dáil about a woman who was told by her landlord that she could stay rent-free in his property in Dublin if "we agree something".

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Mick Barry said the advertisement was a concern.

He said: "The housing crisis and Government inaction have really exacerbated the power imbalance between landlords and tenants.

High rents put tenants in a vulnerable position and scandalously there are quite a few landlords who are prepared to exploit that in this fashion.

"It's probably no accident that this case relates to an area where lots of students seek accommodation and struggle to pay high rents.

"The case shows the urgent need to tackle the landlord/tenant power imbalance by bringing in real rent controls which reduce rents across the board."

- This story first appeared on EchoLive.ie

READ MORE

GRA president calls for body cameras on guards as over 160 miss work due to assaults

More on this topic

Planning granted for 200-bed co-living development in DublinPlanning granted for 200-bed co-living development in Dublin

Warning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable cityWarning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable city

Estate agent predicts 'largely stable' house prices this year amid 'volatile' rent increasesEstate agent predicts 'largely stable' house prices this year amid 'volatile' rent increases

Fine Gael TD accuses Fianna Fáil of hypocrisy in their housing policy Fine Gael TD accuses Fianna Fáil of hypocrisy in their housing policy


Rent CrisisCorkTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Larry Gogan to be laid to rest this morningLarry Gogan to be laid to rest this morning

GRA president calls for body cameras on guards as over 160 miss work due to assaultsGRA president calls for body cameras on guards as over 160 miss work due to assaults

Explained: So, what is in the new Stormont deal?Explained: So, what is in the new Stormont deal?

Simon Coveney recalls how Lyra McKee murder sparked talksSimon Coveney recalls how Lyra McKee murder sparked talks


Lifestyle

From film to fashion, books to TV, our writers pick the cultural highlights of the season.A breakdown of your hot 100 events for 2020

Georgia Humphreys meets some of the cast of the hit Netflix comedy which returns for a second series todayNetflix are back for more Sex Education

From Sesame Street to Jaws, Mario Rosenstock tells Ellie O’Byrne about some of his cultural touchstonesLeaving a lasting impression: Mario Rosenstock talks about his biggest cultural influences

Breda Graham follows the journey of Team Hope’s two-millionth shoebox from the hands of one of our own to the hands of a little girl in Romania.From your hands to theirs - Two million shoeboxes of hopes and dreams

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »