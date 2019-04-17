NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Cork landlord horrified as house covered in rubbish

Pictures: Neil Prenderville Show / Red FM
By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 02:09 PM

A Cork landlord has revealed a house she owns had to be gutted after rubbish was left in every room.

The kitchen was full of refuse bags piled to the ceiling as well as discarded tins and bags of dog and cat food. The kitchen was full of dirty dishes, saucepans and food. There were also pizza boxes, empty cans of red bull and beer, plastic bottles, chocolate boxes and food wrappers throughout the house.

There was also broken furniture, ruined mattresses and a dog cage. Every room in the house was destroyed, claimed the landlord who was on the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM.

Pest control was also called to the property after complaints from a neighbour.

The neighbour explained that they didn't notice anything wrong with the house until there were rodents in their own attic and they began to notice rubbish in their neighbours garden.

After a number of weeks of putting off visits from the landlord to the house, the tenants moved out. After they left, the landlord went to the house and was horrified by what she saw.

There was a dog out the back of the house and two cats at the front so the landlord called the ISPCA who took the animals away.

The landlord added that fixing the house will cost thousands of euro.

"But look, we will (repair the house), we'll get it done," she said.

She added that apart from a few months last year, the rent was always paid on time over six years of the tenants living there.

"Hopefully by the end of next week, it is going to be treated," she added, revealing the house would have to be fumigated.

READ MORE

Pelosi promises US won't do trade deal with Britain that undermines Good Friday Agreement

More on this topic

Bizarre South African election campaign sees Cork city suburb get international attention

Lidl refused planning for shop in Douglas by An Bord Pleanála

Seventy bags of rubbish left at illegal dump site in Cork

Crumbling River Blackwater weir threatening economic livelihood of Fermoy, say councillors

KEYWORDS

CorkHouseRubbish

More in this Section

Cork summit announces Former US Secretary of State John Kerry as keynote speaker

'It's class genocide' - Recovering drug addict reveals 10 of her friends have died since Christmas

24% more drivers caught holding mobile phones

Burial place of over 800 children who died in Bessborough unknown despite 'extensive inquiries'


Lifestyle

Face forward: New remedies for rosacea

‘Deadly pollen bomb’ due over Easter – 10 tips to ease allergy symptoms

Shortage of GPs: ‘Lots of GPs will retire with no one to replace them’

Throwing shapes with owner of Dunbeacon Pottery Helen Ennis

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »