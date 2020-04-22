Cork hurlers take on new marathon challenge for Marymount hospice

They may be facing a long summer without championship hurling but the senior Cork hurling squad has taken on a marathon solo-run challenge for a hospice.

The players and their back room team have agreed to solo-run for 42-hours this weekend for Marymount Hospice in Cork.

They will each do an hour-long solo-run with a hurley and sliotar, one after the other, either in their back garden or within the 2km lockdown radius, with all donations going to help Marymount maintain its services.

They have set the bar high and hope to raise raise €50,000.

The novel fundraiser is the brainchild of Rebel corner-forward Robbie O’’Flynn, whose mother Marie, works in the hospice where fundraising has been hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.

It needs to raise €3.5m annually to maintain its services.

READ MORE Muintir na Tíre urges elderly not to hoard money during Covid-19 outbreak

Robbie, who plays his hurling with Erin’’s Own, said he felt the team could help.

"I ran this solo-run idea by the lads and they were up for it," he said.

“We know that Marymount has had to cancel all of their fundraising events for the foreseeable future and their fundraising is suffering and we wanted to do something that would help them and bring us back training together in its own way."

Each player will also donate a Cork jersey as prizes for those who sponsor the team.

Paula McGovern, Marymount’’s head of fundraising, said they are delighted to work with the team on this event.

"It is tough for them all to keep team spirit up and motivated under these very strange circumstances so we hope this brings a bit of fun back to the team," she said.

Robbie said he and his team-mates are, like every other sports person at every level around the country, just waiting to see how and when sport can resume.

In the meantime, he said the players are following a specific training and fitness regime that has been laid out by their management for them to follow at home.

Ms McGovern encouraged people to tune in to the solo-run challenge from 6am on Saturday.

It hasn’’t been decided yet who gets to kick if off or who will have to take on the graveyard shifts, as the challenge continues right through until midnight on Sunday.

Irish sports-gear company Mycro has even agreed to donate luminous yellow sliotars to ensure that the players landed with the night-time solo-runs can actually see the sliotar in the dark.

You can follow their progress through their Instagram page, Corkhurling.marymount, and on their Facebook page as they upload solo-run videos through the weekend using the hashtag #thesolorun.

You can also get involved by uploading your own video of your solo-run and you can donate to Marymount through the GoFundMe website.