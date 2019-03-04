Cork Hotel partners with The Rainbow Club to become more 'Autism-Friendly'

The Cork International Hotel has chosen The Rainbow Club's Cork Centre for Autism as its charity partner for 2019 with an aim to make the hotel more 'autism-friendly'.

The Rainbow Club is a non-government funded charity comprised of 62 volunteers who help autistic children develop their social skills using a wide range of activities. It was founded in 2015 by Karen and John O'Mahony whose sons Sean and Stephen have autism.

The Cork International Hotel is to provide its employees with awareness training and work with The Rainbow Club to determine what additions and changes are needed to be made at the hotel.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel Carmel Lonergan said the hotel was thrilled with the partnership: "The dedication and commitment shown by the team at the Rainbow Club is truly inspirational and we’re very proud the Cork International Hotel can play a part in supporting the valuable work they do.

"Each guest has different requirements and we are looking forward to working with families in making their stay at the hotel a positive experience."

Karen O’Mahony from the Rainbow Club said: “Our club is an entirely voluntary organisation, which gets no government funding at all so a partnership like this with Cork International Hotel is a huge boost for us. It helps us to plan our services and activities and make sure we can keep helping children with Autistic Spectrum Disorder.”