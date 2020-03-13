News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork hospital announces severe reduction in activity

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, March 13, 2020 - 03:26 PM

The Mercy University Hospital in Cork, where three COVID-19 patients are being treated, has announced a severe reduction in activity.

In the statement this afternoon it has announced that it is cancelling all out-patients appointments and all elective surgery Monday.

It said all day case procedures, inclusive of endoscopic and pain procedures, are also being cancelled with effect from Monday.

“There will be exceptions to the situation above to address critical needs,” a spokesman said.

“In such cases patients will be contacted directly by the hospital and provided with appointment details.

“Please do not attend the hospital unless you are contacted by the hospital and provided with a specific appointment.”

