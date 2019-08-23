Cork hospice pleads with motorists to stop 'rat-running' on their grounds

A hospice in Cork has stopped motorists 'rat-running' through its grounds.
Management at Marymount Hospice in Curraheen, Cork, say they had to divert motorists away from its most-used vehicular entrance off the Ballincollig bypass towards its ‘official’ main entrance off Waterfall Rd after "significant safety issues" emerged.
“The hospice grounds must be safe - privacy and dignity of our residents and patients using our grounds must take precedence,” a spokesman said.
The campus opened in 2011 with a planning condition that its main entrance be via Waterfall Rd - a difficult entrance to find for visitors to the area. Most people have used its more accessible 'secondary' entrance off the bypass. There has always been a clear no-through road sign there.
But Marymount said the sign was disregarded, with increasing volumes of through-traffic creating "significant safety issues" on grounds designed to be a tranquil environment for residents and patients:
The spokesman said the hospice regrets any inconvenience caused but noted that since the measures were introduced earlier this month, there has been a "noticeable decrease in unsafe driving" on site, with more families and patients now walking its grounds safely.