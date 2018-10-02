Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cork hillwalker rescued from Carrauntoohil mountain

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 12:19 AM

A man has been rescued from Carrauntoohil mountain in Co Kerry after becoming lost and disorientated.

Kerry Mountain Rescue team was notified a Cork hillwalker in his 40s was missing in the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks on Monday afternoon at about 1pm.

After an extensive search the man was found by Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 115 near the Black Mare Gully.

Members of Kerry Mountain Rescue team then descended to his location and assisted him up to the summit of the mountain and back to the Hags Glen via the Devil’s Ladder route.

More than 20 people were involved in the operation which concluded shortly before 6pm.

Visibility was poor at the time and there was low cloud cover.

- Press Association


