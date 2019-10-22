News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists say

Cork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists say
Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. John Sheehan with Dutch Ambassador Adriaan Palm and members of the Cork cycling campaign, Helen Guinan and Conn Donovan, near Blackrock Castle where a new KLM bike stand has been gifted to the people of Cork as a result of the Dutch Royal visit. Picture Dan Linehan
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 02:56 PM

Cycling campaigners in Cork say the city has gone from a leader to a "laggard" in the provision of cycling infrastructure.

It follows the unveiling by the Ambassador of the Netherlands, Adriaan Palm, of several bike racks in the city sponsored by three private Dutch companies, two with strong links to Leeside.

Under a partnership with the Embassy of the Netherlands, global airline giant, KLM, has sponsored a bike rack near Blackrock Castle, brewing giant, Heineken, whose brewing operations are based in the city, has sponsored a bike rack on the South Mall boardwalk, and construction firm BAM, based in Little Island but whose parent company is based in the Netherlands, has sponsored a bike rack in Fitzgerald's Park.

They were unveiled by Mr Palm during a bike tour of the city with Cork Cycling Campaign secretary, Conn Donovan, on Monday.

While there has been some criticism of the positioning of some of the racks in the public realm, and of the brewing company's involvement, campaign chairperson, Dean Venables, said the bigger point is that it's unfortunate for the city to have to go to foreign private multinationals to supply "basic public infrastructure".

READ MORE

Mining experts to assess the risk of West Cork sinkhole

He pointed to the release by Cork Chamber of its Q3 trends survey which show that 65% of businesses support the priorities delivery if cycling infrastructure as part of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS).

“The Chamber survey shows that businesses see delivery of cycling infrastructure as a transport priority in Cork," he said. "Unfortunately, there has been little improvement in Cork’s cycling infrastructure over the last half decade, even as traffic congestion has worsened, commute times have increased, and the city declared a climate emergency.

There are too many cars in Cork and people need attractive alternatives.

"Cork once was a leader in Ireland in cycling infrastructure, for instance, in rolling out counterflow cycle lanes.

"Now it is a laggard.

"In fact, the city refuses even to protect existing infrastructure - and cyclists - with low cost bollards.

"It’s high time for the council to prioritise cycling and deliver a coherent, continuous high quality cycle network that adults and their kids feel safe using. Doing so will benefit everyone in the city."

A spokesperson for Heineken dismissed the criticism of its sponsorship of a bike rack and said they were delighted to support in a small way the promotion of cycling in the home of its Irish brewing operation.

"We don't believe those criticisms are credible - we are not for a second suggesting you cycle after a few drinks and the branding is very discreet," she said.

"We are to our core a responsible and sustainable company and that is demonstrated in part through our don't drink and drive campaigns and our Heineken Zero product."

Heineken brews Heineken, Murphys, Beamish, Orchard Thieves and Coors Light under licence at its historic Lady's Well brewery in Blackpool.

READ MORE

Councillors hit out at OPW mapping system which has house in flood risk area despite it being 100ft above river

More on this topic

Ireland’s Shannon McCurley wins silver at European Track ChampionshipsIreland’s Shannon McCurley wins silver at European Track Championships

Group seeks tenfold cycling spend riseGroup seeks tenfold cycling spend rise

Rory Townsend hoping to make up for Nicolas Roche's absence at WorldsRory Townsend hoping to make up for Nicolas Roche's absence at Worlds

Froome targets fifth Tour de France win and Olympic gold as he eyes swift returnFroome targets fifth Tour de France win and Olympic gold as he eyes swift return


TOPIC: Cycling

More in this Section

Mining experts to assess the risk of West Cork sinkholeMining experts to assess the risk of West Cork sinkhole

Residents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekersResidents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekers

Developer offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in CoolockDeveloper offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in Coolock

Revised plans for controversial Bus Connects plan to be unveiledRevised plans for controversial Bus Connects plan to be unveiled


Lifestyle

A scientific study has found that the teatime treat is just as effective as shop-bought energy gels.You might want to swap your energy gels for mashed potato on your next run

We catch up with Bushmills’ master distiller, who tells Sam Wylie-Harris more about this liquid gold.Irish whiskey masterclass: 11 things you need to know

Temples, beaches, and several nations with new names.From Bhutan to Costa Rica, Lonely Planet reveals its top countries to visit in 2020

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s unsure how to manage her mother’s dying wishes.Ask a counsellor: ‘Is it appropriate to notify my mother’s friends of her death by email?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »