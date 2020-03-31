Cork Harbour Festival and Ocean to City race postponed to 2021

The annual Cork Harbour Festival and "Ocean to City" race have been cancelled this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will now be held next year in partnership with SeaFest 2021, the national maritime festival which has also been rescheduled, the organisers state.

"In light of the rapidly evolving situation and public health measures related to Covid-19, it is with great disappointment the organisers .... have taken the decision," the Cork Harbour Festival said in a statement.

The festival was due to take place from May 15 to June 8, with "An Rás Mór", the flagship "Ocean to City" race, on June 6.

Thanking their staff, participants, event partners, volunteers and spectators, Cork Harbour Festival said it had been preparing for the biggest event to date.

Next year's festival will take place from June 5 to 13, with the "Ocean to City" race on June 5, 2021.