News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Cork Harbour Festival and Ocean to City race postponed to 2021

Cork Harbour Festival and Ocean to City race postponed to 2021
Part of the Cork Harbour Festival in 2018.
By Lorna Siggins
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 03:19 PM

The annual Cork Harbour Festival and "Ocean to City" race have been cancelled this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will now be held next year in partnership with SeaFest 2021, the national maritime festival which has also been rescheduled, the organisers state.

"In light of the rapidly evolving situation and public health measures related to Covid-19, it is with great disappointment the organisers .... have taken the decision," the Cork Harbour Festival said in a statement.

The festival was due to take place from May 15 to June 8, with "An Rás Mór", the flagship "Ocean to City" race, on June 6.

Thanking their staff, participants, event partners, volunteers and spectators, Cork Harbour Festival said it had been preparing for the biggest event to date.

Next year's festival will take place from June 5 to 13, with the "Ocean to City" race on June 5, 2021.

READ MORE

Cork couple repatriated home from Peru fear they may have virus

More on this topic

The 4 best celebrity book clubs to virtually joinThe 4 best celebrity book clubs to virtually join

In Pictures: Nanny state – goats make most of deserted streetsIn Pictures: Nanny state – goats make most of deserted streets

Russell Crowe reveals Johnny Vegas is delivering food during crisisRussell Crowe reveals Johnny Vegas is delivering food during crisis

Sally Dynevor missing her colleagues as Coronation Street remains suspendedSally Dynevor missing her colleagues as Coronation Street remains suspended


Cork Harbour FestivalOcean to CitycoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus