Cork gym owners put rivalries aside to help get through the Covid-19 crisis

By Pádraig Hoare
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 07:29 PM

Despite having a world of financial worries on their shoulders, SMEs across the country have shown their willingness to help each other in any way they can during the Covid-19 crisis.

This even means crossing business enemy lines and putting rivalries to one side in industries that are ultra-competitive, such as gyms and health and fitness clubs.

Erik Henry, owner of Just Fit gyms in Blackpool and Ballincollig in Cork, has joined together with Nigel Crowley of Fyre Gyms in Blanchardstown in order to assist fellow gym-owners across the country, who have seen dramatic fall-offs in memberships since the crisis began.

Mr Henry said: “We want gym-owners around Ireland to get in touch, so we can advise them on how to navigate this uncharted territory.

We can all share our experiences, advise each other, and help each other where we can.

“We have a lot of experience in dealing with rents, commercial rates, utility bills, and all associated costs with owning a gym.

“Nigel and I would be delighted to help out our fellow gym-owners,” added Mr Henry.

“It’s a hugely competitive business, but we are all in this together now.

Business rivalries are meaningless when there is an opportunity to help each other.

Mr Henry urged gym- owners to contact him via JustFit Gym Blackpool on Facebook, or justfit_gymcork on Instagram.

Meanwhile, NRG Store, a division of Little Island-based Sea Box Group, is offering to host small Irish retailers on its online sales platform for free.

NRG Store was set up to provide an all-inclusive click-and-delivery service for construction, renovation, or home improvements.

Some €1m has been invested into its website and app.

The website is being adapted to support other local retailers who want to move quickly to online.

Founder and managing director Patrick Hogan said: “We believe that the platform can be adjusted to support many more businesses who risk a significant drop in traditional income as a result of the pandemic.

“Technology can and should be used to support all retailers during this time.

“Initially, we plan to invite companies in Cork city and county to join NRGStore.ie, however if successful, we can extend the project.”

- Any Cork business seeking to join NRG Store is asked to contact the company via email at: patrickh@nrgstore.ie

