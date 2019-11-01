Cork guard receives medal for work fighting international drug trafficking

A guard from Cork has been honoured for his work fighting international drug trafficking.

Detective Superintendent Séan Healy has been investigating major drug importation cases into Ireland for the past 25 years.

The Maritime Analysis Operations Centre (Narcotics) awarded Detective Healy a Medal for Distinction last night.

The medal is awarded to individuals who have displayed extraordinary commitment to the fight against international drug trafficking.

Detective Superintendent Healy received the honour from the Director of MAOC N, Michael O’ Sullivan at a ceremony in Lisbon last night, attended by law enforcement and dignitaries from the seven countries.

He is the first member of An Garda Síochána to be awarded the medal.