Cork Green Party councillor claims leadership move 'not at all like House of Cards'

There is nothing “House of Cards” like about a move by four Cork councillors to encourage Catherine Martin to challenge the leadership of Eamon Ryan, according to Councillor Lorna Bogue.

Cllr Bogue insists that they are just trying to do what is right for the party saying that the Green Party constitution mandates that a leadership election must occur within six months of a General Election.

She said the people who wrote the constitution could never have foreseen a situation where the country would be six months from an election and without a Government.

"Unfortunately (the leadership election) is not a time of our choosing.

In the middle of (Government) negotiations is definitely not the best time to be doing this.

"It is something that is mandated by our constitution that we have to have one (a contest) within six months of a general election.

"It has to be held and done-and-dusted in six months so we have to open up nominations and that takes a few weeks for those to be left open. June or July we will be having the vote."

In an interview with the Opinion Line on Cork's 96FM, Cllr Bogue emphasised that it was not a question of them having no confidence in Mr Ryan.

"We are all very grateful to Eamon and we think he has done a really brilliant job over the last 10 years bringing us to the position where we currently are at. If you think a week is a long time in politics 10 years is a very long time.

"I suppose we are just looking at Catherine. We know there is going to be a leadership election and we are just encouraging her to go for it.

When people start looking at leadership elections people think it is all very House of Cards. It isn't at all. It is actually just about having the best person for the role. I personally think Catherine has had a remarkable career.

"Regardless of whether the decision is made by the party to go in to Government or not we feel Catherine would do an absolutely brilliant job as leader of the party. She is the deputy leader for the last 10 years. She has been with us every step of the way."

Cllr Bogue said she wasn't happy at the thought of going in to Government but was prepared to look at any deal brokered by the parties.

"I have made my view fairly clear, I personally am not (happy to go in Government).

"Politics is about compromise but it is like what are you willing to compromise on? I would need to see what is in this deal. If it is some amazing deal that is brilliant for Cork I would have to take that into consideration."

Cllr Bogue added that she believed Deputy Martin's time had come to lead the party.

"I think regardless of whether we are in Government or not I think Catherine will do a really good job. It is not that we are saying that we have problems with Eamon. We have great time for Eamon. He has done brilliant work.

"Politics is a game of comparisons. You are looking at different skill sets that different people have and you compare them.

"At the moment Catherine is coming out as someone who has put a lot of hard work in, someone who is really supportive of members.....she is really modest. She doesn't go around tooting her own horn. I think she is ready for it. "

Meanwhile, Cork city and county Green Party councillors Oliver Moran, Colette Finn, Lorna Bogue and Liam Quaide say that Martin is the "right person" to lead the party.

In a letter sent to Deputy Martin they stress that they need a leader they can trust to do the right thing for the country and for the party.

In the letter, the councillors state: "In February, Ireland voted for change. We believe with your style of leadership, your convictions and your work ethic, you are the right person to lead the Green Party.

"Regardless of the outcome of these [government formation] talks, we will need a leader who we trust to do the right thing for the country and the party.

"Whether we enter government or not, we believe the party needs a new leader, someone who will fight hard for all of our futures.

"We urge you to put yourself forward as a candidate for the leadership of the Green Party. You have our support."