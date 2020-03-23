News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork GP concerned about availability of protective clothing to health staff

Dr Nick Flynn
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 07:43 AM

A Cork GP has called on the HSE to let medical practitioners know when more PPE (personal protection equipment) will be available.

Dr Nick Flynn, from Holly Hill and Douglas Medical Centres in Cork City told Newstalk Breakfast that GPs would appreciate knowing “what is coming and when it will be here.”

GPs are buying their own personal equipment, getting masks and goggles from hardware stores, he said. His own practice had spent €1,000 on such equipment.

On the ground doctors are not reassured by comments from the HSE that there are enough PPEs for the country. Dr Flynn said he had been told by local hospitals that there is a shortage of such equipment.

There were “worrying” discussions about the possibility of recycling PPE, he said, but in his opinion this was not a safe option. One suggestion had been that masks and gowns would be put into a bag and left for 10 days because the virus would not last that long and the items could then be re-worn.

Of more concern to Dr Flynn was the correct procedure for taking off PPE as the items could contaminate the wearer if not taken off correctly, he warned.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

