Cork GP concerned about availability of protective clothing to health staff

A Cork GP has called on the HSE to let medical practitioners know when more PPE (personal protection equipment) will be available.

Dr Nick Flynn, from Holly Hill and Douglas Medical Centres in Cork City told Newstalk Breakfast that GPs would appreciate knowing “what is coming and when it will be here.”

GPs are buying their own personal equipment, getting masks and goggles from hardware stores, he said. His own practice had spent €1,000 on such equipment.

On the ground doctors are not reassured by comments from the HSE that there are enough PPEs for the country. Dr Flynn said he had been told by local hospitals that there is a shortage of such equipment.

There were “worrying” discussions about the possibility of recycling PPE, he said, but in his opinion this was not a safe option. One suggestion had been that masks and gowns would be put into a bag and left for 10 days because the virus would not last that long and the items could then be re-worn.

Of more concern to Dr Flynn was the correct procedure for taking off PPE as the items could contaminate the wearer if not taken off correctly, he warned.