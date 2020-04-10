News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ireland

Cork girl kept lookout for ambulance during mother's home birth
She needed to look out for the ambulance staff and to let them into her home. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 12:35 PM

A young Cork girl is unlikely to forget the birth of her baby sister during the lockdown.

Her mother Emma Hartnett, went into labour a fortnight early and gave birth at home in Ballincollig.

While the family waited for an ambulance, 8-year-old Leah was given a key role after the birth of baby Ali.

She needed to look out for the ambulance staff and to let them into her home.

She said: "Well after she was born I got a bigger job of looking out for the ambulance when it was coming.

"So we live in an apartment so they couldn't get in from the code, so I went down the stairs and opened the gate for them.

Once the paramedics had entered the apartment, Leah Hartnett told them "everything they needed to know about the baby."

TOPIC: Cork

