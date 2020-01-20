Cork Gardaí warn public after attempted €50k phone phishing scam

Gardaí have issued a warning in Cork regarding an ongoing phishing scam.

Gardaí in Fermoy got a report on Sunday from a person who had been contacted by a male caller calling from a French phone number.

Posting on the Southern Region Garda page, the force wrote: “The caller informed his intended victim that they had won €50,000 in a lottery and was looking for bank details to transfer the money. Wisely, no details were given and hanging up is the best response.”

According to gardaí, the bottom line in relation to this scam is if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Offering advice to the public the Gardaí said: “If you receive a call from an unrecognised number do not feel obliged to answer.

Some of these calls come from premium-rate numbers and you’ll end up paying a small fortune.

In relation to variations of the phishing scam, gardaí also warned people about missed calls made late at night, when you are asleep form a number that looks like an Irish landline or mobile.

“Ignore and block.”

Finally, in relation to random calls from Revenue, they said: “The Revenue is not in the habit of calling us to give a rebate, so don’t react to callers looking for bank details urgently. They’ll put pressure on victims to take urgent action, causing a bit of panic.”

Final advisories from the gardaí include researching a company or agency that contacts you and also telling vulnerable family and friends to be cautious.

“Remember, your personal information is your property so be careful who you share it with.

“Easiest of all? Just hang up. Don’t engage, don’t try to waste their time.

Nobody is too smart to get caught out, so be alert and report suspicious activity.