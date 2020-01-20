News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork Gardaí warn public after attempted €50k phone phishing scam

Cork Gardaí warn public after attempted €50k phone phishing scam
File photo
By Roisin Burke
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 08:41 AM

Gardaí have issued a warning in Cork regarding an ongoing phishing scam.

Gardaí in Fermoy got a report on Sunday from a person who had been contacted by a male caller calling from a French phone number.

Posting on the Southern Region Garda page, the force wrote: “The caller informed his intended victim that they had won €50,000 in a lottery and was looking for bank details to transfer the money. Wisely, no details were given and hanging up is the best response.”

According to gardaí, the bottom line in relation to this scam is if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Offering advice to the public the Gardaí said: “If you receive a call from an unrecognised number do not feel obliged to answer.

Some of these calls come from premium-rate numbers and you’ll end up paying a small fortune.

In relation to variations of the phishing scam, gardaí also warned people about missed calls made late at night, when you are asleep form a number that looks like an Irish landline or mobile.

“Ignore and block.”

Finally, in relation to random calls from Revenue, they said: “The Revenue is not in the habit of calling us to give a rebate, so don’t react to callers looking for bank details urgently. They’ll put pressure on victims to take urgent action, causing a bit of panic.”

Final advisories from the gardaí include researching a company or agency that contacts you and also telling vulnerable family and friends to be cautious.

“Remember, your personal information is your property so be careful who you share it with.

“Easiest of all? Just hang up. Don’t engage, don’t try to waste their time.

Nobody is too smart to get caught out, so be alert and report suspicious activity.

READ MORE

Cork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled country

More on this topic

Cork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled countryCork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled country

Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Cork overnightPedestrian seriously injured after collision in Cork overnight

Latest: Man, 60s, dies after car enters River LeeLatest: Man, 60s, dies after car enters River Lee

Two hospitalised after three-vehicle collision in Co CorkTwo hospitalised after three-vehicle collision in Co Cork


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Fine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolenFine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolen

Cork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled countryCork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled country

Two men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without chargeTwo men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without charge

Paschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion pollPaschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion poll


Lifestyle

I see that a website describes the call of Canarian cory’s shearwaters as ‘waca waca’. It’s a mad, hysterical call, uttered when the parent birds arrive to feed their nestlings.Cory’s shearwaters show long-distance qualities

Is it too much to hope that an important public health matter, such as Lyme disease, will be an issue in the general election? There’s been a worrying reluctance by the authorities to face up to the extent of the disease here.Facing up to Lyme disease

A paper published in Current Biology examines the extinction of a colourful little bird which, until recently, thrived in the eastern US. With the appalling environmental catastrophe enveloping Australia, home to 56 of the world’s 370 parrot species, this account of the Carolina parakeet’s demise is timely.Trying to save the parrot is not all talk

The recent rescue of a trawler 20km north of Fanad Head in Co Donegal gave us a glimpse of the enormous seas that occasionally strike that part of the coast.Islands of Ireland: Inishbeg Island begs the question

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »