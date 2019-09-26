News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork gardaí warn of 'bogus callers' after reports of woman calling to homes pretending to be from HSE

By Steve Neville
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 09:23 PM

Gardaí in Cork are warning people of "bogus callers" after reports of a woman calling to homes pretending to be from the HSE.

Speaking to C103's Cork Today Show, Sergeant James O'Donovan of Bandon Garda Station said the incidents occured over the last number of weeks.

He said a woman had called to homes in the Rosscarbery, Leap and Skibbereen area of West Cork, "pretending to be from the HSE."

Sgt O'Donovan said: "She was trying to get access into the house, to have a look at these, I suppose, elderly, vulnerable people.

"I just want to point out, that the HSE only call by appointment or in the case of emergency.

"And if these callers are out there pretending to be from any service - be it the HSE or as we've had in the past Irish Water - just contact the Gardaí and not to engage with them."

Sgt O'Donovan told listeners: "Don't open the door. If you have the door chain or the door limiter put it in action and don't engage with them.

"Contact us straight away and we'll call to that area and see if we can catch up with these bogus callers."

The HSE have been asked for comment.

