News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork gardaí using social media to hunt for organisers of foiled JD Sports raid

Cork gardaí using social media to hunt for organisers of foiled JD Sports raid
By Liz Dunphy
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 06:22 PM

A hunt is on to track the organisers of a planned mass raid on a sports shop in Cork.

Gardaí prevented more than 100 masked teenagers from potentially storming JD Sports on Patrick Street after messages circulated on social media urging people to descend on the shop wearing balaclavas, dressed in black and 'ready to run.'

Superintendent Mick Comyns, head of serious crime in Cork, said that no one has been questioned in relation to Friday evening's incident but that investigations are ongoing.

“We are trying to track social media to find out who organised this," he said.

“Social media is used all the time by people involved in crime. So it's not unusual in that regard.

“But this is the first time we've had an incident like this in Cork city.

"It was in Cork last week, but it could be anywhere in the country – or in the world – next week," he warned.

“The people involved were all in their teens, of school-going age. And they were from all over the city,” he said.

A message inciting the would-be riot was spread on social media last week, called 'JD Cork City Robbery.'

Cork gardaí using social media to hunt for organisers of foiled JD Sports raid

It read: “Location: McDonald’s at 5:30 on Friday the 8th November. Dress code: You must wear all black with bally and gloves. You only have 1 minute to yam that shop. This is at your own risk. Don’t come if you can’t run. Don’t come in uniform”.

But as more than 100 teenagers descended on the area shortly after 6pm, the riot squad, an armed support unit and gardai on foot also took to the streets and quelled any pending riot.

It is believed that the foiled incident may have been modelled on similar gang raids on JD Sports stores in London, Belgium and Holland in recent weeks.

READ MORE

Number of patients of trolleys surpasses 100,000 for 2019

More on this topic

Designs of the times: An exhibition in Cork shows what can be achieved by hiring a good architect Designs of the times: An exhibition in Cork shows what can be achieved by hiring a good architect

Cork business groups call for delivery of €140m flood defence schemeCork business groups call for delivery of €140m flood defence scheme

Calls for more gardaí in Cork after riot squad deployed over public order concerns Calls for more gardaí in Cork after riot squad deployed over public order concerns

Armed gardaí and riot squad deployed in Cork following public order concerns last nightArmed gardaí and riot squad deployed in Cork following public order concerns last night


JD SportsrobberycrimeCorkTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Bishop calls for state investment after Midlands job lossesBishop calls for state investment after Midlands job losses

Pedestrian dies following collision in Co AntrimPedestrian dies following collision in Co Antrim

Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working 'at historically close levels'Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working 'at historically close levels'

'Law and order must, and will, prevail' - Taoiseach meets with Quinn directors'Law and order must, and will, prevail' - Taoiseach meets with Quinn directors


Lifestyle

Irish National Opera’s imaginative staging of the Cinderella story does justice to Rossini's vision, writes Cathy Desmond.Imaginative staging of the Cinderella story does justice to Rossini's vision

Kya deLongchamps has 10 golden rules for successful vintage and antique hunting.Vintage View: Our 10 golden rules for successful vintage and antique hunting

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Journalist and Writer, Valerie Cox

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »