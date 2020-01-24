Cork gardaí seize cash and drugs in separate raids

Gardaí in Co. Cork have seized suspected drugs and cash in two separate raids there today.

Officers arrested a man in his 40s and seized around €17,500 of suspected cocaine in Bantry, Co Cork today.

As part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Bantry area, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by local Gardaí from Bantry, carried out a search at a house in Bantry Town.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized suspected cocaine worth around €17,500.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking at Bantry Garda Station, Superintendent Declan O'Sullivan said: "Our Drugs Units have been very active in the Bantry area over the last month with various drugs worth over €500,000 being seized.

“Drugs have no place in our communities and we are doing everything in our power to make our towns and villages safer."

Meanwhile, gardaí from Blackrock, Cork, seized about €37,400 during a search at a house in Jacobs Island, Mahon, Co Cork today.

No arrests were made but Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.