Cork Gardaí search for boy last seen over two weeks ago

A young teenage boy has gone missing from his home in Cork city.

Gardaí in Mayfield are asking for help to find 14-year-old Danny Coffey who is missing from Glanmire, Cork.

Danny was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 8, at Ryans Supervalu, Hazelwood, Glanmire.

He is described as being five foot five inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit and white runners.

Anyone who has seen Danny or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 - 4558510, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.