Cork gardaí make five arrests in connection with burglary

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 11:04 AM

Gardaí in Bandon have arrested five people in connection with a burglary and car theft in Co. Kerry.

The car and a number of personal items were taken during the burglary on Thursday evening in the Tralee area.

Yesterday at around 8pm, Gardaí stopped the stolen car after they saw it being driven in the Dunmanway area of county Cork.

The driver and four passengers, three females and two males all aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and offences contrary to the Road Traffic Act.

All five were taken to Bandon Garda Station, have since been charged and are due to appear before Bandon District Court today.

burglaryBandonTralee

