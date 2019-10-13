News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork Gardaí launch murder probe after man found beaten and unconscious beside tent

Cork Gardaí launch murder probe after man found beaten and unconscious beside tent
The scene at Mardyke Walk today. Pic: Dan Linehan
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 11:56 AM

Update: A murder investigation is underway in Cork after a man who was found beaten and unconscious near a settlement of homeless people died this morning.

Emergency services, responding to reports of a burning tent on Mardyke Walk in the early hours of this morning, found the man - understood to be in his 30s - badly beaten and unconscious.

The man was brought to Cork University Hospital at around 1am but never regained consciousness and died soon after.

The scene in question - just off Western Road and less than 200 metres from the main gates of UCC - is a park that has hosted a tented village of homeless people.

As many as two dozen homeless people are believed to live in the gathering of tents in the area, though none were present this morning after the site was cleared to facilitate forensic investigations and sealed off by a garda cordon.

A blood-stained tent beyond the cordon was visible from the street, while nearby a green tarp has been erected by gardaí to preserve evidence, understood to be the burnt tent that prompted the call to the emergency services.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster attended the scene at around 10am this morning, and is expected to conduct a post mortem on the deceased this morning.

The scene has been sealed off at access points both at Mardyke Walk and across the pedestrian bridge at the entrance to the UCC North Mall complex, which is a popular entrance site for recreational walkers and joggers.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who were in Mardyke Walk area between 12 midnight and 1am this morning and who may have witnessed any activity in the area to contact them.

They are also requesting that any motorists who may have passed through Mardyle Walk around these times and have Dashcam footage to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 -4522000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier: Gardaí in Cork to launch murder probe after man found beside tent in Mardyke

Gardaí in Cork are due to launch a murder probe after a man in his 30s died shortly after being found unconscious next to a tent in the city.

The man, who had visible injuries, was found by the emergency services at Mardyke Walk at around 1am today.

A tent was also on fire. Cork City Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze.

The scene at Mardyke Walk today. Pic: Dan Linehan
The scene at Mardyke Walk today. Pic: Dan Linehan

It is believed the tent belonged to the man.

The injured man was removed to Cork University Hospital at around 1am, but he has since passed away.

Gardaí confirmed that a homicide investigation is set to be launched.

The State Pathologist has been notified and the scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

A post mortem on the man's body is due to take place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in Mardyke Walk area between midnight and 1am this morning to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 -4522000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They also appealed for any motorists who may have passed through Mardyle Walk around these times and have dashcam footage to contact them also.

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk and Olivia Kelleher

READ MORE

Criminal Assets Bureau reveals location where they have most targets under investigation

More on this topic

Divers to focus on areas of interest in search for missing Kodie HealyDivers to focus on areas of interest in search for missing Kodie Healy

Major search continues for missing Cork fishermanMajor search continues for missing Cork fisherman

'It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was''It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was'

Cork's Elysian home to two new high-quality office spacesCork's Elysian home to two new high-quality office spaces


fireCorkgardaiTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Man wanted over murder of two soldiers in the North appears in courtMan wanted over murder of two soldiers in the North appears in court

Winning €500k EuroMillions ticket sold in CorkWinning €500k EuroMillions ticket sold in Cork

'We're not 15' - Female trainee solicitor hits out at 'highly offensive' Whatsapp messages among law trainees'We're not 15' - Female trainee solicitor hits out at 'highly offensive' Whatsapp messages among law trainees

John Bercow outlines three possible outcomes for BrexitJohn Bercow outlines three possible outcomes for Brexit


Lifestyle

Thomas Niedermayer was an apolitical figure — he employed 1,000 people with workers coming to the Grunding factory from Catholic and Protestant backgrounds.Innocent German caught up in North horror

View of Cork sunset is the main attraction, says Des O’Sullivan.Fascinating lots at Country House Collections

Carraganes House in Monkstown offers an impressive collection of antiques, writes Des O’Sullivan.Fountains and horse-drawn carriage at Cork contents sale

I have dandruff which is embarrassing, especially as I need to wear dark suits to work. I’ve tried dandruff shampoos but the results are limited. What would you recommend?Natural health: 'I have dandruff which is embarrassing'; 'I’m covered in painful mosquito bites'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »