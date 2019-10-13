Cork Gardaí launch murder probe after man found beaten and unconscious beside tent

Update: A murder investigation is underway in Cork after a man who was found beaten and unconscious near a settlement of homeless people died this morning.

Emergency services, responding to reports of a burning tent on Mardyke Walk in the early hours of this morning, found the man - understood to be in his 30s - badly beaten and unconscious.

The man was brought to Cork University Hospital at around 1am but never regained consciousness and died soon after.

The scene in question - just off Western Road and less than 200 metres from the main gates of UCC - is a park that has hosted a tented village of homeless people.

As many as two dozen homeless people are believed to live in the gathering of tents in the area, though none were present this morning after the site was cleared to facilitate forensic investigations and sealed off by a garda cordon.

A blood-stained tent beyond the cordon was visible from the street, while nearby a green tarp has been erected by gardaí to preserve evidence, understood to be the burnt tent that prompted the call to the emergency services.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster attended the scene at around 10am this morning, and is expected to conduct a post mortem on the deceased this morning.

The scene has been sealed off at access points both at Mardyke Walk and across the pedestrian bridge at the entrance to the UCC North Mall complex, which is a popular entrance site for recreational walkers and joggers.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who were in Mardyke Walk area between 12 midnight and 1am this morning and who may have witnessed any activity in the area to contact them.

They are also requesting that any motorists who may have passed through Mardyle Walk around these times and have Dashcam footage to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 -4522000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier: Gardaí in Cork to launch murder probe after man found beside tent in Mardyke

Gardaí in Cork are due to launch a murder probe after a man in his 30s died shortly after being found unconscious next to a tent in the city.

The man, who had visible injuries, was found by the emergency services at Mardyke Walk at around 1am today.

A tent was also on fire. Cork City Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze.

The scene at Mardyke Walk today. Pic: Dan Linehan

It is believed the tent belonged to the man.

The injured man was removed to Cork University Hospital at around 1am, but he has since passed away.

Gardaí confirmed that a homicide investigation is set to be launched.

The State Pathologist has been notified and the scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

A post mortem on the man's body is due to take place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in Mardyke Walk area between midnight and 1am this morning to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 -4522000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They also appealed for any motorists who may have passed through Mardyle Walk around these times and have dashcam footage to contact them also.

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk and Olivia Kelleher