Gardaí are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment in Cobh.

The man, believed to be in his late 40s, was found in his apartment at Waterfront Apartments, Cobh in the early hours of this morning.

A statement from the gardaí said that “Gardaí in Midleton are investigating the sudden death”.

“Gardaí attended the scene, the man’s body remains at the scene and the State Pathologist has been notified and is due later today.”

