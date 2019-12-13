Cork gardaí investigating car ramming incident

Gardaí in Cork are investigating reports of two cars ramming each other in a housing estate on the northside of the city this week.

Gardaí at the Watercourse Road station in Blackpool are looking into the matter, which was highlighted after a video was widely shared on social media.

Two video clips have been widely shared on social media in recent days. They show the drivers of a people carrier and a smaller car ramming each other in their cars in a housing estate in the Glen area of the city.

Initially, gardaí indicated that no formal complaint had been made in relation to the incident.

However, they have since clarified that they have been contacted by members of the public and that staff from the Watercourse Road station are investigating.

A garda spokesperson said that gardaí do not comment on social media speculation or videos but said that any information which could be provided would be helpful.

"If anyone is aware of any such incident, gardaí would ask that they report the matter," a garda spokesperson said.

In the videos, the car engines can be heard revving and smoke can be seen billowing from tyres as both cars ram each other head-on.

The driver of the people carrier tries to drive the other car back several feet before the smaller car reverses and then rams into the people carrier.

At another stage, the smaller car drives at the rear of the people carrier before both cars speed off in separate directions.

It’s believed the incident occurred at the junction of Arderin Way, close to St Brendan’s Church and the local community centre.

It was witnessed by a number of people, including at least one person who recorded the event on a mobile phone.

Eyewitnesses suggest that one car is being driven by a man while a woman is behind the wheel of the other.

Local councillors have hit out at the response to the incident.

Cllr Kenneth O'Flynn described the gardaí as "asleep at the wheel".

"It is taking people multiple attempts to get through to the guards," he said.

They aren't reporting incidents because they have lost their trust.

Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould said there are repeated issues of antisocial behaviour in the area lately. Gardaí said they have received no reports of same.

"We can see issues of drug-dealing, criminality, antisocial behaviour," Mr Gould said. "Residents are afraid to leave their homes in the middle of the day for fear of intimidation. The video shows one of these cars leaving at high speed. If someone had been walking out or driving on that road at the same time, they could have been killed."

Mr Gould said he raised concerns about the issues at recent Joint Policing Committee and local policing forum meetings.