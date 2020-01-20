Cork gardaí 'following strong lines of inquiry' while anaylsing footage from scene of Cameron Blair's murder

Video clips and photographs taken in and around a house party where a college student was fatally stabbed in Cork city last week are playing a key role in the extensive garda probe.

The data is being analysed and cross-referenced with statements taken from more than a dozen people who attended the party on the Bandon Road last Thursday night where Cameron Blair, 20, was fatally injured.

The investigation team is still trawling through hours of CCTV footage retrieved from several buildings in the Bandon Road and Barrack Street areas on the city’s southside, as they build a detailed picture of events leading up to the fatal assault and the moments afterwards.

Gardaí have identified a group of people who were seen running from the scene in the minutes after the fatal assault.

The photographs and video from in and around the house party have been helpful in identifying certain individuals, and the sequence of events.

And while the results of certain forensic tests on a range of evidential material is awaited, a senior garda spokesman said he is satisfied that the investigation team is making good progress.

But he dismissed weekend reports that a suspect may have fled the jurisdiction.

“We are following strong lines of inquiry,” he said.

It is understood that the probe is particularly focusing on a group of teenagers from the southside of the city, some of whom are juveniles.

The detailed forensic tests of the scene had concluded by today but the garda spokesman declined to comment in detail on the outcome of an extensive fingertip search of dense and steep undergrowth off Connaught Avenue nearby which continued across the weekend.

Cameron, from Ballinascarthy in West Cork, a second-year chemical engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology, was one of a group of college students who were attending a house party on the Bandon Road last Thursday night.

It is understood that up to six teenagers gatecrashed the party and were asked to leave.

While some left without incident, it’s understood that at least three tried to return.

Mr Blair tried to act as a peacemaker at the door but he suffered a stab wound to the neck and collapsed on the street.

The alarm was raised and paramedics were on the scene quickly. But despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, and the efforts of the medics at Cork University Hospital later, Mr Blair was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Paul Colton, who confirmed Cameron in 2013, described his death in such violent circumstances as "every parent's worst nightmare".

Cameron, a talented rugby player and athlete, is survived by his parents Noel and Cathy, and his brother Alan.

Funeral arrangements have yet to the finalised.