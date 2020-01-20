News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork gardaí appeal for witnesses to burglary where father of three was set alight

Cork gardaí appeal for witnesses to burglary where father of three was set alight
Gardaí at the scene of the burglary this morning.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 09:36 PM

Gardaí in Cork investigating burglary in which a man in his 20s was attacked in his home, doused in petrol and set alight in the early hours of this morning are appealing fore help from the public.

The aggravated burglary has left a father of three in a serious condition in Cork University Hospital.

The attack happened at a house in the Dunard estate in Mayfield on the north side of Cork city at around 4am.

A gang of up to three men believed to have been armed with machetes entered the house and attacked the man.

It is understood that there were children in the house at the time.

Gardaí in Mayfield are appealing to anyone who was in the area from 3am to 4.30am this morning and in particular to any road users who may have dash cam footage or anyone who may have CCTV of the surrounding areas to contact them at Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí at the scene of the burglary this morning.
Gardaí at the scene of the burglary this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

'We shouldn't play up the fear of crime,' says Taoiseach as he claims Govt has brought in 'more gardaí every year'


Corkburglary

More in this Section

Fine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolenFine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolen

Cork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled countryCork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled country

Two men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without chargeTwo men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without charge

Paschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion pollPaschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion poll


Lifestyle

The incredible life of Ireland’s first celebrity chef has been turned into a play, writes Colette SheridanHow Maura Laverty cooked up a storm

Their paths first crossed on the top floor of the library at University College Cork in October 2010 when both were students there so Amy Coleman and Steven Robinson were delighted to retrace their footsteps on their big day.Wedding of the Week: College sweethearts open new chapter

Peter Dowdall reveals why all roads will lead to Tullow in County Carlow on February 1Snowdrop patrol: Why all roads will lead to County Carlow

I’ve been seeing my boyfriend for a year and we still only have sex at his place because he insists on freshly laundered, ironed sheets on a perfectly-made bed. We both have to shower first. Why can’t he cope with messy spontaneity and my untidy bedroom?Sex Files: Why can’t he cope with messy spontaneity?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »