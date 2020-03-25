News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork Gardaí appeal for witnesses as teenagers damage two patrol cars during high-speed chase

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 10:07 PM

Gardaí in Cork city are appealing for witnesses after they arrested three teenagers following a high-speed car chase in the city this afternoon.

The car, a white Audi A4, was initially seen by gardaí being driven erratically on the South Douglas Road shortly after 3pm.

A number of Garda cars chased it to Lehenaghmore where it crashed into a patrol car which was parked on the road. The two officers inside escaped uninjured.

The car drove on and collided with another patrol car in Ballycurreen. The three gardaí inside were unhurt and both patrol cars suffered minor damage.

The car was eventually stopped after it crashed into a bus on the South Douglas Road shortly afterwards. None of the passengers or the bus driver were injured in the collision.

According to gardaí, four male teenagers got out of the stolen car and fled but three were arrested after the officers gave chase. The fourth escaped.

They were processed under the Juvenile Diversion Programme after they were taken to the Bridewell garda station.

The white Audi A4 has been seized for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw the white Audi A4 car being driven dangerously on the South Ring Road, South Link Road, and roads around Cork Airport between 3pm and 3.30pm today to contact them.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera (dash cam) footage to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120.

