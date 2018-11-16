Home»ireland

Cork gardaí appeal for witnesses after car driven on wrong side of dual carriageway

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 05:42 PM

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in Ballincollig.

A car was seen travelling west to east on the wrong side of the dual carriageway on the N22 on Monday, November 5.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have seen this car on the Ballincollig bypass or any approach roads between 6.30am and 6.45am to contact them.

People who were travelling in cars, taxis or trucks with dash cams and who may have footage are also asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

The incident occurred on the Ballincollig bypass. Photo: Denis Minihane

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

CorkGardaiDangerous Driving

Related Articles

Murder accused claims Nicola Collins suffered injuries from shower fall

Traders fearing car ban call on council for more support

'Absolutely amazing': Cork dancer makes TV debut in John Lewis Christmas ad

Cork City rates would hold fast under budget plan

More in this Section

West Cork gardaí find two cannabis grow houses and make two arrests

46,000 nurses to vote on strike action

Multi-millionaires pursued for suspected tax avoidance

Here is how much Irish households spend on food that is thrown out


Breaking Stories

What makes a pizza, a pizza?

How to make the ‘bad taste’ beauty trend work in real life

The ultimate wish list: 15 perfect presents for kids of all ages

As Hyper Japan kicks off, here are 6 utterly bizarre food trends to come out of Japan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »