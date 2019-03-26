Cork gardaí appeal for information after 3-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run

Gardaí are appealing for information after a toddler was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Cork City.

The three-year-old boy was struck by a car which failed to stop at Castle Meadows off Skehard Road shortly before 4pm yesterday.

The young boy was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street are anxious to speak to motorists with dash cams who were driving in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line (1800) 666111.