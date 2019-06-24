Cork 'gang member' convicted after posting pictures of himself posing on stolen motorbikes

A teenage member of a gang styling itself the Farranree Joyriders was identified when he posted pictures of himself on social media posing on two stolen motorbikes.

Inspector Jason Lynch told Cork Circuit Criminal Court the accused was identified by those images and prosecuted for travelling on the stolen bikes – a Yamaha and a powerful 1100cc BMW.

Insp. Lynch said the investigation followed a significant increase in the theft of cars and motorbikes in Cork city, and gardaí identified the group calling itself the Farranree Joyriders.

A 16-year-old with no previous convictions posted pictures of himself on the two stolen bikes and he was identified from these in October 2018.

When interviewed by gardaí, he refused to confirm his identity in the pictures and did not co-operate in any way.

Now 17, he faced sentencing today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Gerard O’Brien said he was prepared to grant the defendant bail pending sentencing in November.

However, as he was about to enter the bond for the adjournment there appeared to be a problem.

Paula McCarthy defence barrister said the accused who is now 17 was concerned about the case being adjourned as he was due to turn 18 soon, in which case he would no longer be a juvenile.

Judge O’Brien said the accused was “dangerously close to jail” and that the accused was not listening to what he (the judge) was saying.

The judge adjourned the matter for a few minutes for his lawyers to talk to him. Ms McCarthy returned to court to say the defendant was concerned about a curfew – not about adhering to it but about the gardaí calling late at night and disturbing his family.

Judge O’Brien remanded the teenager in detention to Oberstown instead of granting him bail. He put the case back until July 5.

The judge warned:

If he is not making decisions in his own best interests other people are going to have to do it for him.

So instead of being on bail the young accused was taken away to remain in detention until July 5.