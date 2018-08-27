Cork GAA club put ground plan on hold following objection

Midleton GAA club has to put its plans to move to new grounds in the town on hold following an objection to the development of new facilities by a local resident.

Midleton were Cork county champions in 2013

The club, one of the largest in east Cork, must await a ruling by An Bord Pleanála to see if it can proceed with the development of a large new clubhouse at Park South on the Youghal Road.

The project also provides for new changing rooms, storage areas, a hall and toilets, as well as a “ball wall” training facility, a multi-use synthetic pitch, and four grass pitches.

Brendan O’Shea, who lives near the new grounds, has appealed the decision made by Cork County Council in July to grant planning permission for the project.

Consultants acting for Mr O’Brien stressed that he was making the appeal “with some reluctance”, as he had hoped his earlier submissions and concerns expressed to the council, which he also raised directly with the club, would have been taken into account.

They claim that the club had made no reference in its planning application to his new home, which is on the eastern boundary of the proposed new grounds.

They stressed that Mr O’Shea had no objection to the project in principle but was concerned about the impact of the plans on his property, including the proximity of one of the pitches to his house, and the issue of light pollution from floodlights.

Mr O’Shea also expressed concern about the potential noise from playing activities, spectators, and vehicles for long periods during evenings and night time hours.

He said a proposed walkway near his property would pose a security risk as it would attract individuals other than those involved in GAA.

Mr O’Shea claimed that the all-weather pitch that appears to be closest to his property should “at the very least” be relocated to an alternative location within the site. He also noted that part of the proposed new site has been identified as prone to flooding under the Midleton Local Area Plan.

Mr O’Shea said that the proposed over-development of the site through its current design would subject him and his family to issues relating to light, noise, security, increased flood risk and consequent devaluation of his property. However, he said he believed that a redesign of the plans could reduce the negative and disruptive impacts of the development on his home.

Midleton GAA bought the 37-acre site of its proposed new clubhouse in 2016 from Irish Distillers for €380,000.

The club, which has 10 adult teams and 50 underage teams, has outgrown its facilities at Clonmult Park, its home since 1958.

The first €750,000 phase of the development is set to provide an entrance, car parking and three pitches including one floodlit one.