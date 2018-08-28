Cork foodies to blaze a trail in aid of RNLI

The signature dishes of some of Cork’s top restaurants will be on the menu for a culinary tour of the city shortly.

Ronan Marshell, CoqBull; and Mags O’Connor and Alfonso Giugciano, Cornstore, at the launch of the Cork Gourmet Trail, which takes place on September 22. Picture: Joleen Cronin

The Cork Gourmet Trail is set to be one of the highlights of the Murphys Cork Oyster and Seafood Festival which runs from September 21 to 23.

Foodies have been invited to don seafaring hats for the trail with the RNLI set to benefit from two key ingredients of the weekend-long festival.

Several top chefs have been lined up to cook individual courses for a black-tie fundraising dinner. And an oyster shucking competition will be judged by Derry Clarke from the L’Ecrivian restaurant in Dublin. Mr Clarke trained in the Man Friday in Kinsale.

Funds raised by the gala dinner and the oyster shucking competition will benefit the RNLI.

The festival will open on September 21 with a performance from the Cork City Samba Band. It will feature free cookery demonstrations with Bord Bia across the weekend.

The Cork Gourmet Trail on September 22 will begin with a drinks reception at noon at the newly refurbished Met Bar at the Metropole Hotel.

Guests will then set off on a mouth-watering tour of Cork, with stops at restaurants including Amicus, Cask, The Cornstore, Greenes, The Imperial Hotel, Docklands, Tequila Jacks, The Old Town Whiskey Bar at Bodega, Crawford & Co, The New Yorker Bar & Bistro, Olivo, and The Oyster Tavern.

They will return to the Metropole Hotel around 5pm for an after-party with a DJ until 8pm.

The hotel will host the fundraising black-tie gala dinner in its ballroom that evening, with each course prepared by celebrity chef. Music will be by the Roaring Forties.

Aaron Mansworth, the group general manager for Trigon Hotels, said they are really looking forward to the events.

The gourmet trail is such a great way to sample what’s on offer from restaurants and hotels around Cork and is a fantastic opportunity to show off menus,” he said.

“We are also really excited about the gala dinner in aid of the RNLI and we are delighted to support such a fantastic charity. September is going to be a very exciting month in all of our hotels.”

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite at €75 per person for the gourmet trail and €65 per person for the black- tie gala dinner.

The Metropole Hotel is part of the Trigon Hotel Group, which also comprises the Cork International Hotel and the Cork Airport Hotel.

The group has hosted the Cork Craft Show and the Cork Chocolate Festival in recent months.