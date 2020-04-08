Cork firm offers online facilities to other local retailers

A Cork firm has invested €20,000 in its online store to allow other local producers to showcase their wares for free.

NRG Store, a division of Little Island-based Sea Box Group, already features nearly 10,000 products from retailers on its site.

It has offered to host small Irish retailers on its online sales platform for free, to mitigate the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Longtime Oliver Plunkett Street store Household Linens, Douglas-based cycling equipment shop The Bikeman and Winthrop Street party and costume shop Party Occasions are featuring their products on the site over the coming days.

NRG Store said it invested close to €20,000 to help get retailers online, as well as hiring two new staff members to help manage demand.

It said it was also offering to manage the deliveries for the companies who wish to come on board during the Covid-19 crisis.

Founder and managing director Patrick Hogan said: “We are delighted with the response to our call to help smaller retailers get online.

"We want to do everything possible to ensure businesses stay trading during this time and we hope we can help in some way.

"We are also calling for services providers to get in touch.

“The idea behind NRG Store was to provide consumers with a wide choice of goods and services that would allow them to fully complete a home build from start to finish.

"However, we believe that the platform can be adjusted to support many more businesses who risk a significant drop in traditional income as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Technology can and should be used to support all retailers during this time.”

NRG Store, which has seen a 100% increase in sales in the past week, was set up to provide the country’’s first all-inclusive click-and-delivery service for anyone interested in construction, renovation or home improvements.

Patrick Hogan: "We believe that the platform can be adjusted to support many more businesses who risk a significant drop in traditional income as a result of the covid-19 pandemic." Photo: Larry Cummins

Some €1m has been invested in the development of the NRG Store website and app.

It currently sells 13,000 products through its website including tools, furniture and smart devices.

The website is now being adapted to support other local retailers who want to quickly move on-line.

NRG Store’s trade side of the business which is called NRG Pro is calling on trade professionals and suppliers to reach out to them and NRG Store can offer support to them.

Any Cork business seeking to join NRG Store is asked to contact Patrick Hogan directly by email via patrickh@nrgstore.ie