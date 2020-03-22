News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork firefighters tackle hotel blaze in Mallow

Cork firefighters tackle hotel blaze in Mallow
No injuries were reported in the fire at the Central Hotel. File picture.
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 07:48 AM

Firefighters in Cork dealt with a blaze at a derelict hotel in Mallow yesterday evening.

Crews from Cork City and Ballyvolane were called out to aid the local fire brigade at around 5pm.

Gardaí said there are no reports of any injuries.

Local Labour councillor James Kennedy said the Central Hotel has been left to go to ruin for two decades.

"It's an old building, it's the Central hotel," said Mr Kennedy, "It hasn't been in busy for years and years and years."

He said: "This is the fourth time actually that it has been set on fire, I'd say it's people with nothing better to do."

"Sometimes they go in there to drink. The Gardaí actually did a fantastic job, but it's a known spot," he finished.

READ MORE

HSE debunks WhatsApp rumour linking petrol pumps and Covid-19


More in this Section

End-of-school parties held despite Covid-19 ‘impending catastrophe’End-of-school parties held despite Covid-19 ‘impending catastrophe’

Cork couple stuck in Peru under martial law appeal for government helpCork couple stuck in Peru under martial law appeal for government help

HSE debunks WhatsApp rumour linking petrol pumps and Covid-19HSE debunks WhatsApp rumour linking petrol pumps and Covid-19

Aer Lingus boosts capacity on Spain routes to meet deadline for home-coming Irish touristsAer Lingus boosts capacity on Spain routes to meet deadline for home-coming Irish tourists


Lifestyle

Ciara McConnell meets Ireland’s most stylish daughters on how their mother’s fondness of fashion inspired them.Like mother, like daughter: unforgettable fashion advice

Our top chefs pay tribute to their mums, and recall the meals that inspired their careers.Just like Mammy used to make: top chefs pay homage on Mother's Day

Comfort food means different things to different people, so much depends on your upbringing and the culture in which you grew up. Pleasant memories build over time to make certain foods seem more relaxing and soothing than others.Michelle Darmody: comforting baked treats

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »