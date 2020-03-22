Cork firefighters tackle hotel blaze in Mallow

Firefighters in Cork dealt with a blaze at a derelict hotel in Mallow yesterday evening.

Crews from Cork City and Ballyvolane were called out to aid the local fire brigade at around 5pm.

Gardaí said there are no reports of any injuries.

Local Labour councillor James Kennedy said the Central Hotel has been left to go to ruin for two decades.

"It's an old building, it's the Central hotel," said Mr Kennedy, "It hasn't been in busy for years and years and years."

He said: "This is the fourth time actually that it has been set on fire, I'd say it's people with nothing better to do."

"Sometimes they go in there to drink. The Gardaí actually did a fantastic job, but it's a known spot," he finished.