Cork FG candidate insists she has backing of party despite pension age dispute

A Cork Fine Gael candidate insists she has the backing of her party despite going off-message on the issue of the pension age in her campaign literature.

Cork North-Central candidate Lorraine O'Neill is calling for the pension age to be restored to 65. She said there is "no point" in entering politics if you can't bring important issues that matter to you to the table.

The commitment is included in Ms O'Neill's campaign literature and appears to be at odds with the party's stance on the matter.

It could prove to be potentially embarrassing for Fine Gael, which has been sharply criticised for its policies on raising the pension age.

Next year, the pension age will increase to 67, depriving those who retire at 65 to the right of their full pension for two years. It has become a major issue during the course of the election.

Ms O'Neill said the pension issue is coming up on the doors during the canvas. She said she has a fundamental problem with those who retire at 65 having to rely on jobseekers allowance for their income.

"The main concern that I have is that people who retire at 65 would have to go on jobseekers allowance for two years," she said.

"This includes people who work in jobs where you have to retire at 65. We are getting it on the doors during the campaign."

The Glanmire-based businesswoman said she sent the proofs of her election literature to Fine Gael head office and that no issues were raised with any elements.

"I am a candidate but I am going forward with some of my own ideas," she said.

"People are disillusioned; they think that you 100% have to follow the party line but there is no point in putting yourself forward for politics if you can't bring something with it, some of your own ideas and the things you care about it. You have to be true to yourself."

A spokesperson for Fine Gael did not clarify if it had approved the content of the flyers.

The party said: "Fine Gael will provide certainty to enjoy retirement free from financial pressures, and will raise the annual pension by at least €25 a week, over the next five years. A new State Pathway pension will be introduced for those retiring at 65, at the current rate, but without the jobseekers benefit requirements."