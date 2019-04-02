Cork father-of-one 'took his last breath' as ambulance arrived after being shot in the arm

An agricultural contractor bled to death after he was shot in the left arm while working late in the to evening in October of last year in Macroom, Co Cork, his inquest has heard.

South Cork Coroner's Court heard that father-of-one, Derry Coakley, passed away from haemorrhage and shock due to a gunshot wound when he was shot at Raleigh North, Macroom on October 23 last year.

Coroner Frank O'Connell heard evidence from Assistant State Dr Margaret Bolster who carried out a postmortem on Mr Coakley.

She said that Derry Coakley died from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The inquest heard that gardaí went to the scene at 11.30pm on October 23 after they received a call saying that a man had been shot.

Det Garda Alan O’Sullivan told the inquest that when they arrived there they found two men onsite.

Det Garda O’Sullivan said he recognised one of the men as Richie Creedon.

Mr Creedon was bent over Derry Coakley who was bleeding heavily having incurred a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was alive but he was moaning and rolling on the ground when we arrived but he deteriorated very rapidly – he took his last breath just before the ambulance personnel arrived at the scene.

“They worked on him for a while trying to resuscitate him but they were unable to do so and it was after midnight that a local doctor pronounced that Mr Coakley had died."

Supt Joe Moore applied to have the inquest adjourned because a man is currently before the courts in relation to the murder of Mr Coakley.

No date has been fixed for the trial but it is unlikely to be heard before 2020. The case was adjourned for mention until early 2020.

At Mr Coakley's funeral last year mourners heard that his name was "synonymous with hard work".

Monsignor James O'Donnell told mourners that Derry was a very obliging man.

He said that Derry's reply to being asked to do anything was always a "just leave it with me".

"His importance in our community was well-summed up during the week by one of his many friends who said that whenever there was a job to be done, whenever there was a problem, Derry was the go-to person."

Macroom Tidy Towns and Macroom Ploughing Association provided a guard of honour at the funeral.