News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork family tell of mad scramble to find Lotto ticket that won them €500k

Cork family tell of mad scramble to find Lotto ticket that won them €500k
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 05:27 PM

Two separate winners travelled to National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today to pick up their winning cheques.

First through the doors this morning was a family from north-west Cork who won the €500,000 EuroMillion Plus top prize on Friday, June 28.

The mother of the family told how the excitement of their win hasn’t abated since they checked their ticket together two weeks ago.

She said: “We were having a relaxing Saturday evening at home until one of the adult children burst through the doors to tell us that the half-million euro prize was won in the local shop.

"My immediate reaction was pure panic because I hadn’t a clue where I’d put my ticket."

"After a few minutes of scrambling through the kitchen drawers, we finally found it and we all stood there watching the phone as we scanned the ticket, only to see a message pop up to tell us that we’d won.

"It was an absolutely magical moment to experience that with our family."

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Twohig’s SuperValu store on Strand Street in Kanturk.

The family are making plans on how to spend their winnings and, other than a small number of treats, they are going to be sensible with their wind-fall.

READ MORE

BusConnects programme to use up to 600 hybrid buses

The mother said: “It’s a family win so we have a lot of plans as a group but I know one or two of them also have their eyes on some new cars.

"The very first thing that we will do is to pay off our mortgage and have a nice family holiday in the next few weeks.

"After that, we’ll take some time out before we decide on what to do with the rest.”

Also claiming a prize today was a Sligo woman who won a €74,269 after matching five numbers plus the Bonus in the Lotto on Saturday, July 6.

The Sligo native, who also wished to remain private, was travelling home from Dublin last weekend and she decided to buy a Lotto ticket at the Eason Store in Busárus in Dublin as she waited for her bus.

More on this topic

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €5.5mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €5.5m

Clare couple claim €1m after keeping winning Lotto ticket in bedroom cushion for a fortnightClare couple claim €1m after keeping winning Lotto ticket in bedroom cushion for a fortnight

No jackpot winners in Lotto drawsNo jackpot winners in Lotto draws

Lucky Dublin syndicate collects €500k EuroMillions winLucky Dublin syndicate collects €500k EuroMillions win

LottoEuroMillionsTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Tánaiste warns disorderly Brexit could cause 'security concerns'Tánaiste warns disorderly Brexit could cause 'security concerns'

Most landlords feel rent restrictions are unfair, research showsMost landlords feel rent restrictions are unfair, research shows

Judge: 'Would be unfair' to impose jail term on man who defiled girl, 15 during sleepoverJudge: 'Would be unfair' to impose jail term on man who defiled girl, 15 during sleepover

Man apologises to Goffs over posts on social media after sale of horseMan apologises to Goffs over posts on social media after sale of horse


Lifestyle

If you are longing for a taste of simple Spanish food you’ll need to head away from the main drag — off into the back streets and out into the villages in the wooded hillside.Darina Allen: My few days in Spain...

The Menu returns once again to the West Cork Literary Festival to conduct another public interview, this time delighted to have the pleasure and privilege of talking to Thom EagleThe Menu: West Cork Literary Festival to interview Thom Eagle

Chupi’s jewellery designs made her a household name. Now, with designer Kate Nolan, her new fashion label focuses on made-to-measure pieces for the environmentally-aware woman.Fashion for the conscious shopper

Within the first hour of Day One, the eldest had devoured a veritable mixing bowl full of cereal and whatever else he could get his hands on that constituted as breakfast.Lindsay Woods: There are many parents in a similar situation to mine, working from home with no childcare

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »