News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork family settle case over care given to 68-year-old woman by Cork University Hospital

Cork family settle case over care given to 68-year-old woman by Cork University Hospital
Jim Hyland outside court today. Pic: Collins
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 04:30 PM

A man and his three children who sued over the care given at Cork University Hospital to his 68-year old wife who had thyroid cancer and died have settled their High Court actions.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to investigate properly whether radioactive iodine therapy could be provided at the hospital to Eileen Hyland from Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, who was on dialysis.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to advise her family the treatment was available in the UK.

In the High Court today, a letter was read to the court in which Cork University Hospital expressed sincere regret on Mrs Hyland’s “untimely death”.

The letter was read as Mitchelstown bookshop owner Jim Hyland and his three children John, Sinead and James settled their individual actions. Mr and Mrs Hyland has been married over 43 years at the time of her death.

The details of the settlements against the HSE are confidential.

In the letter, Cork University Hospital said it is fully committed to addressing the recommendations of an internal report of March 29, 2019 in relation to the Hyland case.

“In that regard the recommendations will be reviewed and assessed in particular in relation to the provision of radioactive iodine therapy (RAIT) to cancer patients on dialysis.”

In the event that facilities to treat patients with RAIT while on dialysis is not possible in the hospital these patients will be given advice to seek such treatment in other specialist centres.

The hospital also extended “our deepest sympathies to all of Mrs Hyland’s family on their undoubted loss.”

Outside court, Mrs Hyland’s son John said it was “very important that people will have that opportunity our mother was not given”.

He said it was “a fitting legacy to our mother” and they hoped nobody else will be in the situation.

In court, Counsel for the Hyland family Aongus O’Brolchain SC instructed by Michael Boylan solicitor, told the court the settlement is without admission of liability and a full defence was filed in the case.

Mr Hyland and his three children had sued the HSE claiming there was an alleged failure to treat Mrs Hyland’s cancer with radioactive iodine therapy.

Grandmother of six, Mrs Hyland, who suffered from end-stage renal failure and was undergoing dialysis, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in July 2016. She had a total thyroidectomy at Cork University Hospital a few months later.

In October 2016, it was recommended Mrs Hyland be treated with RAIT but the family were later told that this treatment was not available to a patient on dialysis.

It was claimed that Mrs Hyland and her family were allegedly wrongfully advised the RAIT could not be given to a patient on dialysis.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to make any or any adequate enquiries concerning the referral of Mrs Hyland to a centre where RAIT was available.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to advise that RAIT was available at Liverpool University Hospital to patients undergoing dialysis and there was an alleged failure to investigate properly whether RAIT could be provided to Mrs Hyland at the Cork hospital.

The claims were denied.

Mr O’BrolchIn told the court there was “huge upset” in the Hyland family over whether Mrs Hyland should have been transferred to the UK for treatment.

Mrs Hyland who was prescribed medication for her thyroid cancer in April 2017, was admitted to hospital two days later with nausea and vomiting.

Her condition, it is claimed, deteriorated and she died in hospital on May 5, 2017.

Approving the settlements, Mr Justice Kevin Cross expressed his sympathy to Mr Hyland and his family.

READ MORE

Mother fails in appeal over Dept of Social Protection's refusal of care allowance for daughter

More on this topic

Dubliner fined for 'hugely racist comments' made to one of Ireland’s underage sportstars while punching herDubliner fined for 'hugely racist comments' made to one of Ireland’s underage sportstars while punching her

Senior UK judge: Speeding drivers ‘should not escape ban because they would lose job’Senior UK judge: Speeding drivers ‘should not escape ban because they would lose job’

Judge cuts €12k damages sought by Sky from 'Fr Ted' pub that showed four gamesJudge cuts €12k damages sought by Sky from 'Fr Ted' pub that showed four games

Media groups lose appeal over reporting restrictions order in sexual assault caseMedia groups lose appeal over reporting restrictions order in sexual assault case


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Gardaí talk to three people as investigation into Cork father set on fire continuesGardaí talk to three people as investigation into Cork father set on fire continues

Garda tells inquest he shot Mark Hennessy as he believed he was about to slit Jastine Valdez's throatGarda tells inquest he shot Mark Hennessy as he believed he was about to slit Jastine Valdez's throat

Michael McGrath: Fianna Fáil not kicking pension decisions down the roadMichael McGrath: Fianna Fáil not kicking pension decisions down the road

Cork-based cybersecurity firm warn of 300% increase in cyber attacks from Iran Cork-based cybersecurity firm warn of 300% increase in cyber attacks from Iran


Lifestyle

Jim Murray is a guitarist, originally from An Muine Fliuch, Co Cork.A Question of Taste: Jim Murray, Guitarist

A consultant said it’s not ‘trigger finger’ and is looking into other possible conditions.Natural health: 'My middle finger is stuck at a slight angle'

If you're a gardener who follows astrology, you may be interested to know your garden could perform better if you plan your gardening schedule according to the path of the moon.Tuning into the cycles of nature is all part of lunar gardening

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »