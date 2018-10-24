Cork eyes Kildare Village-style outlet

A new retail study is under way which could identify potential locations in Cork for a Kildare Village-style luxury brand retail outlet.

Cork County Council confirmed yesterday that it has jointly commissioned the study with the city council on the requirement for a retail outlet centre in the Metropolitan Cork strategic planning area.

Consultants have been asked to identify first if there is a need for such an outlet and then, if appropriate, shortlist possible locations for such an outlet. They will also take into account the potential impact of such an outlet on Cork City and any nearby town centres.

The council said the need for additional policy guidance in this specific retail policy area was raised during the recent Local Area Plan review process and during the public consultation on Variation 1 to the Cork County Development Plan, 2014.

It is understood the study will provide a policy context within which any possible future planning applications for such a development could be considered.

The study has just commenced, will take four to six months to complete, and will include consultation with all key stakeholders including retail organisations,” said the council.

It will also include a four-week public consultation period which is due to take place early in the new year.

The news comes a week after Swedish furniture giant Ikea confirmed it is shelving plans for an outlet in Cork.

Kildare Village boasts some of the world’s top luxury brands, including Prada, Armani, Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Ted Baker, Tommy Hilfiger, Mulberry, Boss, and Nike, and welcomed 2.5m shoppers in 2015.

It is planning a €50m expansion just three years after it opened another significant expansion. However, earlier this week, An Bórd Pleanála rejected its appeal of a planning condition last year which directed it to omit an anchor tenant unit.

The Irish outlet is part of the Bicester Village Shopping Collection by Value Retail, which has 1,300 boutiques across 11 retail outlets across Europe and China, which offer savings of up to 60% on the recommended retail price, and sometimes more, all year round.