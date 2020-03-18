News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork Event Centre granted planning permission but legal challenge to State funding remains

Cork Event Centre granted planning permission but legal challenge to State funding remains
By Alan Healy
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 03:04 PM

The €80m concert and event centre proposed for Cork has cleared its final planning hurdle following the rejection of an appeal.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision made in October by Cork City Council to grant permission for the long-stalled project.

However, a separate legal case challenging the €50m State funding package is still before the courts.

In 2018, construction firm BAM lodged fresh plans for a 6,000-capacity events centre on the southern end of the former Beamish & Crawford brewery site.

Cork City Council subsequently asked BAM to modify its proposal as it had “serious concerns” about the extent of “dead frontage” arising from the lack of live uses on South Main St.

Following the submission of revised drawings, planners granted permission for the development.

However, that decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a third party who said the scale of the planned event centre was out of character for the city and would represent overdevelopment of the historic core of Cork.

Bam has also appealed one of the conditions which directs it to make a special contribution of almost €1.7m towards the cost of two pedestrian bridges

READ MORE

Munster group refused permission for new €50m new five-star Dublin hotel

It has argued that the bridge at Crosses Green was already included in the city council’s development plan.

However, An Bord Pleanála’s planning inspector disagreed.

“It is my view that the payment of a special contribution towards the construction of two pedestrian bridges from the site to French’s Quay and Crosse’s Green and public realm improvements at the western landings of both bridges and on South Main Street would be appropriate,” they said.

The planning inspector also said the event centre would not have a negative impact on the archaeological history of the site.

The planning board granted permission for the development in line with the inspector’s report.

Cork Event Centre granted planning permission but legal challenge to State funding remains

While planning permission is now in place, there remains a legal challenge to the State’s planned €50m investment in the project.

Gleneagle Hotel (Killarney) Ltd, the owners of the Irish National Event Centre (INEC) in Killarney have sought court orders suspending the decision of Cork City Council to award the contract to Bam Contractors Ltd. They also want an order declaring the decision of the council was unlawful.

Central to the case is the €50m in public funds now to be ploughed into the project. Cork City Council rejects all the allegations.

The case is due to come before the Commercial Court in May.

READ MORE

Appeals board refuses planning permission for Trump Doonbeg 'sea wall'

More on this topic

Legal row over contract for Cork event centre submitted to commercial courtLegal row over contract for Cork event centre submitted to commercial court

Businesses remained focused on delivery of Cork event centre amid latest set backBusinesses remained focused on delivery of Cork event centre amid latest set back

Kerry-based hotel group accused of 'commercial ambush' on Cork event centreKerry-based hotel group accused of 'commercial ambush' on Cork event centre

Competitors challenge funding for Cork event centreCompetitors challenge funding for Cork event centre


TOPIC: Cork Event Centre

More in this Section

Two men arrested in connection with armed robbery and death of womanTwo men arrested in connection with armed robbery and death of woman

How to persuade your elderly relatives to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreakHow to persuade your elderly relatives to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreak

Investigation launched after shots fired at Cork homeInvestigation launched after shots fired at Cork home

Set up Skype and Facetime for vulnerable who will be asked to 'cocoon'Set up Skype and Facetime for vulnerable who will be asked to 'cocoon'


Lifestyle

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna – the queen of dressing up – features on this list more than once.The most spectacular Met Gala outfits from recent years

From online TV shows, to audiobooks and podcasts, Marjorie Brennan offers some quality suggestions for younger who may be cooped-upStreaming guide: TV Series, Audiobooks and Podcasts to keep the children occupied

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »