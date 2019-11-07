Cork event centre developer to appeal bridge contribution

The developers of the proposed €80m Cork event centre are set to appeal a €1.7m development contribution towards two new pedestrian bridges into the site.

However, it won’t cause any additional delay to the long-stalled project.

Planning law allows applicants to appeal development contributions without jeopardising the grant of planning.

The news came last night just ahead of today’s deadline for appeals to Bórd Pleanála against Cork City Council’s decision last month to grant planning with 48 conditions for the enlarged 6,000-capacity venue on the former Beamish and Crawford brewery site in the city centre.

Two conditions have the company facing development charges of almost €2.3m. Condition 47 is a general development contribution charge of just over €718,000.

However, BAM is expected to appeal condition 48 which is a special development contribution of just over €1,681,000 towards the provision of two pedestrian bridges onto the site.

It is understood the firm will argue that one of the bridges is just outside a designated site boundary and that it shouldn’t have to pay for it. An Taisce has already confirmed it does not intend lodging an appeal against the planning decision.

Independent councillor Mick Finn said that this hopefully removes “the last obstacle in a long process which has been strewn with obstacles”. “We need a new construction and delivery timeline as soon as possible,” he said.

The Government has said issues linked to the project’s complex €40m state-funding package have been resolved.

A ‘final contracts’ process still has to clear a number of legal hurdles over the coming weeks.

Mr Finn said: “What we need now is to see steel and bricks rising from the site.”