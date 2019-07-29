News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork event centre decision deferred for environmental report

Cork event centre decision deferred for environmental report
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, July 29, 2019 - 10:30 PM

A planning decision on the enlarged Cork event centre has been deferred because planners say an environmental report is required.

It comes at the 11th hour in the extended planning process for the €80m 6,000-capacity venue earmarked for a river-side site on the river Lee’s southern channel near South Main St.

BAM lodged its planning application for the enlarged venue last August.

Amid concerns about certain design elements, planners issued a request for further information (FI) in October and BAM sought an extension to deal with it.

The company spent some €300,000 addressing the FI issues and submitted the information earlier this month and a decision was due within days.

But the developers have now been told that they must submit a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) to assess the potential impact of the proposed development on protected habitat several miles downstream in Cork Harbour - the Cork Harbour Special Protected Area (SPA) and the Great Island Channel Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The firm has been given six months to submit the report.

It is yet another setback to hit the stalled project, which had its sod turned in 2016 and which has yet to secure its enlarged €30m state funding package.

It is understood that the requirement for the submission of the NIS only emerged after the developers submitted the FI material.

It is understood that BAM said they had screened for potential environmental impacts and identified potential impacts on the river Lee but were satisfied that they could address them through specific mediation measures.

However, planners insist that triggers the requirement for an NIS.

It is understood the company plans to address the matter as soon as possible.

Similar issues emerged during a successful legal challenge to the city council’s Morrison’s Island public realm upgrade.

READ MORE

Two jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scam

More on this topic

Cork Event Centre developer submits project redesignCork Event Centre developer submits project redesign

Outgoing Lord Mayor criticises long-running Cork events centre sagaOutgoing Lord Mayor criticises long-running Cork events centre saga

Taoiseach keen to kickstart work on delayed Cork Event CentreTaoiseach keen to kickstart work on delayed Cork Event Centre

Govt expected to give update on 'state of play' of Cork's stalled event centreGovt expected to give update on 'state of play' of Cork's stalled event centre

TOPIC: Cork Event Centre

More in this Section

Dublin based tech company aiming to get online gaming on school curriculumDublin based tech company aiming to get online gaming on school curriculum

Woman raped by husband 'blamed herself' and asked judge not to jail himWoman raped by husband 'blamed herself' and asked judge not to jail him

'Those who enforce the law must keep it': Man wrongly arrested by gardaí awarded €1.1m by jury'Those who enforce the law must keep it': Man wrongly arrested by gardaí awarded €1.1m by jury

Workers in protest at under-threat Belfast shipyardWorkers in protest at under-threat Belfast shipyard


Lifestyle

For this year’s sausage survey we focused on a high proportion of meat.Top eight summer bangers of 2019

This resource is for every stage of parenting, says Helen O’Callaghan.Parenting resource is a real one-stop shop

Primary school teachers Marian Shine and Fiachra Keane proved to be a real class act when it came to organising their dream wedding.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love as teachers marry

I’m 29 and I have never had sex without a condom.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: What do I do when I find sex without a condom uncomfortable?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »