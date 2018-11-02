Cork Dragons row in together with ‘Calendar Girls’-style fundraiser

By Sean O’Riordan

Breast cancer survivors are preparing to launch a fundraising calendar, similar to the famous ‘Calendar Girls,’ and one of the participants is a man.

Mags Daly, ‘Miss May’ in Cork Dragons Calendar, a fundraising calendar similar to the famous ‘Calendar Girls,’ which features 16 women and one man who all underwent mastectomies or a lumpectomy. Pictures: Deirdre McCaffrey

The 16 women and one man who will feature in the nude calendar all underwent mastectomies (full removal of one or both breast) or a lumpectomy (partial removal).

The participants are all members of the Cork Dragons, a boating group set up in 2012 to support and inspire men and women who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Sadly, one of the participants has since died. One of the two ‘Miss Decembers,’ Maria Logan, passed away on September 15.

Maria, 53, from Grange, Douglas found her cancer had come back last June. Despite undergoing treatment she bravely insisted on going ahead with the photoshoot.

Rachel Horgan, one of the calendar organisers, paid tribute to Maria’s courage.

She said there’s a special dedication in the calendar to Maria and to another Dragons’ member, who wasn’t in the photoshoot, Tara Sheridan, who predeceased her.

“Maria’s daughter, Holly, will wear her Miss December sash at the calendar launch and she’ll be escorted to the event by her brother, David.

The Dragons are a familiar sight on the River Lee — paddling to the beat of a drummer perched precariously on the bow while up to 24 paddlers power up the river.

Dragon Boating is an international sport which has proven fitness levels and rehabilitation benefits, particularly after breast cancer surgery.+

Being a member of the Cork Dragons means cancer survivors can connect with others going through a similar experience while having lots of fun and physical activity.

All cancer survivors are welcome — regardless of age — as well as their family members and friends.

The big reveal of the Calendar Girls (and boy) will take place tomorrow in Tequila Jack’s Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar on Lapp’s Quay, Cork at 7.30pm.

The Dragons are fundraising to build their own boathouse. They are also going to donate a proportion of the proceeds to Marymount Hospice and the cancer support unit at ARC House.

The calendars cost €10 each and will be available on the launch night and thereafter in the lingerie section in Marks & Spencer on St Patrick St on November 10.

They will also be available at outlets which helped sponsor the photoshoot. They are Grange Dry Cleaners, the Bunnyconnellan bar and restaurant in Myrtleville, Bellisima at Victoria Cross, which fits prosthetics and specialised bras and swimwear for cancer patients, and at Touch Therapy in Douglas Street.