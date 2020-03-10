News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork docklands road project faces lengthy delay after city admits planning error

Cork docklands road project faces lengthy delay after city admits planning error
An aerial view of the Cork Docklands
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 11:00 AM

A €6m transport and public realm upgrade into Cork’s docklands is facing a lengthy delay after City Hall admitted a technical administrative omission in a planning notice.

City councillors voted 24-5 last September to approve the Part 8 planning report on the Docklands to City Centre Road Network Scheme, which will include extensive work on Victoria Road and the Old Blackrock Road, including contra-flow bus and cycle lanes.

But it was legally challenged by the Save Cork City Community Association CLG - the group leading opposition to the €150m Cork flood defence scheme.

In a statement issued today, the city council confirmed that it is advising the High Court that it is consenting to the setting aside of the Part 8 planning approval for the scheme.

“This is due to an omission in the Part 8 public notice whereby the conclusions of the environmental screening exercise, while undertaken, were not referenced in the notice,” it said.

Cork City Council remains fully committed to this important public realm and sustainable transport project.

“It will now undertake a new Part 8 planning process with the design, as previously approved, being subject to further public consultation.”

READ MORE

Man left with 'serious injuries' after burglary in Cobh

The council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O’Beirne said the notice omission, the consequential legal action and delay are sincerely regretted.

“The administrative error in the drafting of the public notice reflected a weakness in the council’s internal processes which has since been corrected.

“A new planning process will be undertaken in respect of the proposed works.

“This will take an estimated four to five months to complete.”

The transport and public realm upgrade has been described as a transformational project for the city as it continues to grow.

Officials say it is key to unlocking the potential of the docklands, the construction of thousands of new homes and the creation of thousands of jobs in the city centre.

READ MORE

Security alert over after suspected pipe bomb is made safe in Cork

More on this topic

People who died a decade ago still on electoral register in Co CorkPeople who died a decade ago still on electoral register in Co Cork

Man left with 'serious injuries' after burglary in CobhMan left with 'serious injuries' after burglary in Cobh

Illegal parking detection up 44% with new warden hires in CorkIllegal parking detection up 44% with new warden hires in Cork

Security alert over after suspected pipe bomb is made safe in CorkSecurity alert over after suspected pipe bomb is made safe in Cork


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Party leaders meeting to bring 'laser-like focus' to coronavirus outbreakParty leaders meeting to bring 'laser-like focus' to coronavirus outbreak

Medical Council: Doctors have 'ethical duty' to protect themselves and patients from coronavirusMedical Council: Doctors have 'ethical duty' to protect themselves and patients from coronavirus

€40m flood relief measures unveiled in Midleton€40m flood relief measures unveiled in Midleton

Coronavirus outbreak in Ireland could become very serious, minister saysCoronavirus outbreak in Ireland could become very serious, minister says


Lifestyle

A Haribo ring he presented to Lianne Healy during a quiet movie night together went from being “a joke to a jelly ring on her finger”, according to Quinton Page.Wedding of the Week: Love me Tinder, love me true...

The artist’s eye of Mick O’Dea has provided him with some interesting insights into how people looked in the 1916-23 period, writes Richard FitzpatrickMick O'Dea: Dedicated follower of independence-era fashion

As coronavirus continues to dominate world news and Ireland waits to see how extensively it spreads here, plans for travel over the next few months looks uncertain.Making Cents: Know your rights when travelling in a time of coronavirus

Mum of Frankie, a baby with Down syndrome, talks to Helen O'Callaghan about fighting every step of the way for what Frankie needsMum fighting for baby Frankie: 'She doesn’t need to be on waiting lists'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »