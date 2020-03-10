Cork docklands road project faces lengthy delay after city admits planning error

A €6m transport and public realm upgrade into Cork’s docklands is facing a lengthy delay after City Hall admitted a technical administrative omission in a planning notice.

City councillors voted 24-5 last September to approve the Part 8 planning report on the Docklands to City Centre Road Network Scheme, which will include extensive work on Victoria Road and the Old Blackrock Road, including contra-flow bus and cycle lanes.

But it was legally challenged by the Save Cork City Community Association CLG - the group leading opposition to the €150m Cork flood defence scheme.

In a statement issued today, the city council confirmed that it is advising the High Court that it is consenting to the setting aside of the Part 8 planning approval for the scheme.

“This is due to an omission in the Part 8 public notice whereby the conclusions of the environmental screening exercise, while undertaken, were not referenced in the notice,” it said.

Cork City Council remains fully committed to this important public realm and sustainable transport project.

“It will now undertake a new Part 8 planning process with the design, as previously approved, being subject to further public consultation.”

The council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O’Beirne said the notice omission, the consequential legal action and delay are sincerely regretted.

“The administrative error in the drafting of the public notice reflected a weakness in the council’s internal processes which has since been corrected.

“A new planning process will be undertaken in respect of the proposed works.

“This will take an estimated four to five months to complete.”

The transport and public realm upgrade has been described as a transformational project for the city as it continues to grow.

Officials say it is key to unlocking the potential of the docklands, the construction of thousands of new homes and the creation of thousands of jobs in the city centre.