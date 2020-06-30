Cork District Court: Son who put mother in fear promises to attend treatment centre

A son who put his mother in fear for forcing his way in through a front window of her home promised today that he would go into a five-month rehabilitation programme.

The young man has spent the past week remanded in custody on the charge of breaching the protection order on June 23.

In court today, he declared from the witness box at Cork District Court that he had written a letter of apology to his mother while he was in prison.

“I will stay five months (in rehabilitation). I will be a changed man. I wrote a letter from the heart apologising for everything I’ve done.

“It is killing me, it is killing my family. I want a relationship with my family. I want to do this for my family. I want my dad to look down and say, he is proud of me. I want my mother to be proud of me.

“I want to do this for myself. I want to do it for my family. I know I have to stay away from my mother until this case is finished,” the accused man said.

Judge Olann Kelleher released the man from jail on condition that he would travel to Bruree treatment centre in Co Limerick to commence treatment on Friday. The judge put the case in for mention on Thursday to make sure no further difficulties arose while on bail.

The complainant in the case opened the window of her house to check who was at the front door on June 23 but her son – who was not supposed to approach the house – grabbed the window, pushed her out of the way and climbed in to the house.

Garda Seán Murphy said last week that the prosecution was objecting to bail being granted to the young man.

“His mother said that when he is sober he is lovely but when he has drink she cannot have him around the house. When intoxicated he is a lot different,” Garda Murphy said.

Diarmuid Kelleher said the defendant breached a domestic order by going to his mother’s house on June 23 because he could not get into a hostel.

Garda Murphy said of the complainant, “She does not need this, she is just out of hospital after an operation.”