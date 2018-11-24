Cork diabetes clinic closed to referrals over staffing

A clinic at Cork University (CUH) Hospital that treats patients with diabetes and other complex endocrine diseases has closed to new referrals because of ongoing chronic staffing shortages.

Moreover, existing patients who require regular review are being put at “significant clinical risk” due to delays in return appointments, according to Antoinette Tuthill, one of two consultant endocrinologists running the service.

Dr Tuthill was forced to tell GPs this week that her endocrine clinic “has been closed to new patients for the last number of weeks due to significant staffing difficulties”.

She also advised doctors that this closure is likely to remain in place “for the foreseeable future” as efforts are made to ensure patients already attending the service are seen “as deemed clinically appropriate”.

Figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) show 384 people on the endocrinology waiting list at CUH.

The waiting list at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) is even longer, at 398.

Diarmuid Quinlan, a GP at Woodview Family Doctors in Glanmire, Cork, said new patients would either have to go private “or join the list at SIVUH”.

“This will increase waiting times and compromise the quality of care available to patients,” he said.” Ultimately, they will probably end up in casualty.”

Dr Quinlan said understaffing at the diabetes and endocrine clinic at CUH was “a long-standing issue”, and that Cork had historically been short of endocrinologists.

Figures from the Royal College of Physicians from 2014 put the number of whole-time equivalent consultant endocrinologists nationally at less than 40, with the lowest number in the south.

Dr Quinlan said the work being done at the clinic in CUH was “genuinely complex”.

It includes treating diabetes, hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid), hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and Cushing’s syndrome, caused by excess levels of the hormone cortisol.

The Irish Examiner asked CUH, inter alia, how many patients were attending the clinic; the date from which it had stopped taking new referrals; what the “significant staffing difficulties were”; and where new patients were being directed given they can not access the clinic. CUH did not answer any of these queries.

A hospital spokesperson said: “The consultant endocrinologist concerned is continuing to see patients in the outpatients clinic.

“CUH is progressing the appointment of an additional consultant endocrinologist to support the service. It is expected that this situation will be resolved as soon as possible.”