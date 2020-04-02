News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork developer Michael O'Flynn 'surprised' housing not named an essential service

Developer Michael O'Flynn, file photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 09:35 AM

The construction of housing during the coronavirus epidemic should be considered an essential service, according to Cork property developer Michael O'Flynn.

The majority of building and construction sites were shut down last Friday after the Government introduced further restrictions.

But developer Michael O'Flynn said the housing crisis still exists despite the pandemic.

He said that he was surprised that housing was not included in a list of essential services.

He said: "I was somewhat surprised, as were colleagues in our area, that housing wasn't included as an essential service."

"In the run-up to this unfortunate virus, housing was probably the number one issue in this country.

"I think that putting housing in with the entire construction [sector] is not the right thing to do."

